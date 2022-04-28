PREP REPORT: Muskie boys tennis wins third dual

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School boys tennis team improved its season dual record to 3-4 on the season by taking seven of nine matches in Davenport against the West Falcons.

Last season, MHS went winless in duals. The defeat of the Falcons kept West (0-7) without a victory in ’22.

Muscatine took four of five contested singles matches, plus a win by default. Trey Ulses edged West’s Adam Shipley, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in the No. 2 position while MHS’ Braden Hufford and Jared Lopez each recorded wins by finals of 6-1, 6-2. Doug Custis added another Muskies win from the No. 6 spot by beating Syed Hamzauddin, 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles play, Lopez and Custis scored a 6-2, 6-3 win over Shipley and Jackson Hughes. MHS also scored a default win in doubles competition.

The Muskies are back at it on Friday with a road match against Fort Madison.

Girls golf

Shippee leads MHS at Falcon Invite: The Muscatine Muskies finished in seventh place in a nine-team field at the Falcon Invitational at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport.

The Muskies shot a 452 as a team over 18 holes. Pleasant Valley was the winner with a score of 325. Bettendorf was runner-up (359) and Central DeWitt third (382) at the Davenport West-hosted invite.

Shannyn Vogler of Bettendorf was the meet medalist. She shot a 4-under 70. Pleasant Valley’s Maura Peters was runner-up, and the only other player to finish under par at 1-under.

Ellyse Shippe’s 105 was the low card for the Muskies. Kate Manjoine shot a 113 and Eve Millage a 115. Ava Daufeldt rounded out the MHS scoring by going just under 120.

“I’m proud of the girls effort,” MHS head coach Scott Schultz said. “Ellyse played really well. We made a small tweak to the ball position about a third of the way through the round and she saw more consistent shots.

“It was the first time we’ve played 18 holes all year. We need to get better at putting as we left quite a few strokes out on the course.”

Up next, the Muskies head to the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club on Friday.

West Liberty posts two top-five finishes: The West Liberty Comets didn’t field enough golfers to get a team score at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City, but the team did place a duo inside the top five as individuals.

Mylei Henderson posted a 9-hole score of 54 to finish as the meet’s runner-up, four strokes behind medalist Kaitlyn Curry of Tipton. Comet Aly Harned’s 57 finished fifth.

Tipton held off host Iowa City Regina for the best team score, 246-258.

West Liberty plays in the Durant Invitational at Wahkonsa Country Club on Friday.

Girls soccer

Regina blanks Comets: The Iowa City Regina Regals scored twice each half to earn a 4-0 road win over the West Liberty Comets.

Grace Gaarde had three scores for the Regals. Gabby Sueppel had the other and Saffron McNamara went for a Regal assist. West Liberty (1-6) forced Regina (5-2) goalie Courtney Kessler to make four saves.

West Liberty’s next game comes Friday against Cedar Valley Christian at the Alburnett Martin Complex.

