Escaping Saturday's Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational without any health issues and having each runner finish the race was an accomplishment alone for the Muscatine boys and girls cross country teams.
The Muskie boys finished eighth among 11 teams in the varsity Black Division with 193 points, and the girls were eighth out of 10 with 195 points on a day when temperatures quickly climbed into the 80s by the start of the race after a cool night of rain passed through the area Friday.
"The sun came out probably right at the end of the boys freshman/sophomore race before the varsity girls ran, and it was tough," Muscatine girls coach Tim Armstrong said. "I would guess the heat index probably had been in the 90s, and they actually ended up cancelling the JV boys and girls races because a lot of runners went down in the varsity races, and they had to take them to the ambulance."
No one from Muscatine experienced any issues.
Senior Owen Hazelwood placed 16th in 18 minutes, 18.1 seconds and Tevin Tovar 20th in 18:22.6 to pace the Muskie boys.
"Very proud of how the team handled the conditions at this meet," Muscatine boys coach Chris Foxen said. "The humidity was very challenging. No one complained and everybody worked.
"... Overall in the varsity race we left some points out on the course. We did not have a complete team race and need to run better as team. We had big gaps between our runners over 30 seconds. This led to a higher team score. It was the first meet of the season, so I expect a lot of improvement in learning how to compete as a team."
In the freshman/sophomore boys race, however, the Muskies had four runners finish inside the top 15 and finished second as a team.
"Many of these runners work so hard to develop their talent it will be hard to keep them off the varsity lineup," Foxen said.
Junior Rylee Blake led the Muskie girls, placing 21st in 22:27.8, while freshman Sophia Thomas placed 26th in 22:51.1 in her varsity debut, running as Muscatine's No. 2.
Armstrong said the whole day had an odd feel to it, with a spectator collapsing in the bleachers before the race and delaying the start. In addition to the high humidity, course conditions were far from ideal.
"They got quite a bit of rain there I guess overnight, and the course was like a quagmire after a couple races," Armstrong said. "It was chewed up, muddy and not our kids but a lot of kids lost their shoes in the mud. It's been a long time since I've seen both the weather and the course conditions be that challenging.
"... I think we went out and competed, and we all finished, which is a good goal. Again, looking at the conditions, it was a tough day. To be honest, I don't know if I would have wanted to race (Saturday)."
Fierro leads West Liberty: Jimena Fierro ran to a 10th-place finish in the varsity girls Orange Division in 22:23.0 as West Liberty's only competitor in the race.
Ashton Burroughs led the West Liberty boys with a 54th-place finish in the varsity boys Orange Divison in 20:54.1. Neither the West Liberty boys nor girls had enough runners to register a team score.
Volleyball
Wilton off to perfect start: The Wilton volleyball team won all five matches and all 10 sets at Saturday's Easton Valley Tournament.
The Beavers swept Bellevue Marquette 21-21, 17-12, Easton Valley 21-21, 18-14, Bellevue 21-21, 11-14, Edgewood-Colesburg 21-21, 15-13 and Clayton Ridge 21-21, 6-12.
Wilton's Aubrey Putman, Emily Lange and Ella Caffery were named Easton Valley All-Tournament.
Wilton coach Brenda Grunder lauded her team's court movement, noting that it got stronger as the day progressed. The Beavers' versatility proved to be one of their greatest strengths in the opening weekend, and everyone contributed.
After the first weekend, Aubrey Putman leads the team in kills (35) and aces (10) and is tied for the lead in digs with Kelsey Drake (14), Emily Lange leads in blocks (6) and Ella Caffery in assists (76).
West Liberty wins four of five: The West Liberty volleyball team kicked off its season with four wins in five matches at Saturday's Grinnell Tournament.
The Comets knocked off Norwalk, South Tama, Lynville-Sully and Grinnell but lost to Dallas Center-Grimes.
Macy Daufeldt led the team in kills (44), Morgan Peterson in assists (101) and aces (8), Macy Akers in digs (60) and Martha Pace and Macy Daufeldt in blocks (7).
Louisa-Muscatine goes 1-3: The Louisa-Muscatine volleyball team won one of four matches at Saturday's Danville Tournament, knocking off Columbus Community in straight sets. The Falcons, however, lost to New London, Pekin and Danville.
Shadyn Bishop led Louisa-Muscatine in kills (14), Mariah Pugh in blocks (8), Hailey Sanders in aces (7) and Maisy Howell in assists (25).
Columbus lost all four of its matches at the tournament.