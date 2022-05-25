PREP REPORT: Muskie dominate Hempstead in seniors' final home game

What proved to be the final home game for the senior class on the Muscatine High School girls soccer team ended with a dominating 7-0 win over Dubuque Hempstead in the Class 3A substate semifinal on Tuesday night.

Junior Lanie Weikert and senior Mya Jansen scored two goals apeice in the first half as the 10th-ranked Muskies built a 4-0 halftime lead over the Mustangs.

Seniors Sophia Thomas and Meredith Connor added goals in the second half, as did freshman Alex Bitterman.

Weikert added two assists while Thomas and sophomore Hannah Jansen went for one each.

The Muskies (12-5) will head to sixth-ranked Linn-Mar on Thursday for the third time in four years in the substate finals.

Several members of the senior class saw time as freshmen. Over those four years, Muscatine has won 35 games and counting.

Softball

L-M outlasts WMU: Heading into the fifth inning tied at five, the Class 2A No. 12 Louisa-Muscatine Falcons scored two in the sixth, which proved to be the difference the team's game against Winfield-Mount Union.

L-M ended up a 10-8 winner at Winfield High School, moving the Falcons to 2-0 on the season.

McKenzie Kissell went 3 of 4 from the plate with an RBI while Brynn Jeamby drove in three and Morgan Stecher two.

Hannah Kisssel came on to pitch in relief of starter Piper Brant and received the win.

L-M's next game is home for Columbus on Thursday.

Columbus wins big against Lone Tree: The Columbus Wildcats exploded for seven runs in the second inning and ultimately took a 14-4 five-inning outcome over the Lone Tree Lions at Columbus High School.

Sera Vela and Jocelyn Fulton both were 2 of 4 at the plate for the Wildcats (2-0). Lily Coil picked up the win in the circle, going all five frames. She allowed four earned runs and seven Lone Tree (0-2) hits.

Columbus is at Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday.

Durant downed by Dav. West: The Durant Wildcats took an early 1-0 lead with a first-inning run that held through three, but the Davenport West Falcons found an answer with two in the fourth and three more in the fifth to beat Durant, 5-1, at Durant High School.

The Class 2A 13th-ranked Wildcats (0-1) got six hits on West (2-0). Kylie Schult pitched all seven innings for Durant but took the loss while the win went to West’s Mya Verdon, who went four innings and allowed just one hit and no runs.

The Wildcats are off to a busy start to the slate with several more games this week: Iowa City Regina at home on Wednesday, at Camanche on Thursday, plus a Williamsburg Invitational on Saturday.

Baseball

L-M beats WMU/Columbus: After the Winfield-Union/Columbus Wolves scored two runs in the bottom of the first, the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons came back with six of their own in the second and four more in the third, setting the table for a 14-9 road win against the Wolves.

Ty Northrup was 3 for 3 at the plate for L-M (1-2) while teammates Xander Bieri, Bryar Runnells and Max Volkl all had two hits for the game.

Bieri, Runnells and Volkl all saw time on the mound, with Runnells getting the win. Cael Phillips took the loss for the Wolves (0-2).

L-M’s next game is at Highland on Friday while WMU/Columbus is at Mediapolis on Thursday.

