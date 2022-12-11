PREP REPORT: Muskie girls, boys tally MAC wins

The Muscatine High School girls basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend. Muscatine knocked off Clinton 65-49 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference home game Friday before dropping a 66-30 decision Saturday at Iowa City High.

Brylee Seaman led the Muskies (2-5, 2-2 MAC) in scoring in both games. She went for 16 points in the win over the River Queens and eight against the Little Hawks.

"That ranks up there with my better (basketball) games," Seaman said of Friday's outing. "It was nice to get some shots to fall early and have that keep going.

"We played as a team tonight. I think we can grow from this."

Muscatine led by just two at halftime against Clinton (31-29), but outscored the River Queens 20-9 over the course of the third quarter.

"We talked about how, over the first month of the season, everybody got to be a little too scoring-oriented," first-year coach Addy Westercamp said.

Muscatine travels to Class 5A 11th-ranked Davenport North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Joens outscores Tigers: West Liberty’s Kelsey Joens finished with 32 points in the Comets’ 69-31 home win Friday against Tipton.

Class 3A No. 13 West Liberty (3-2, 2-1 RVC South) also had Sophie Buysse go for 14 points as the Comets built a 20-2 lead after the opening quarter against Tipton (1-5, 1-4).

L-M tallies victory: Louisa-Muscatine improved to 3-3 on the season and 1-3 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division following a 50-23 triumph over Hillcrest Academy on Friday at L-M High School.

The Falcons got a game-high 16 points from McKenzie Kissell. Emma Rosenboom and Bailey Runnells chipped in eight points each. Claire Withrow led Hillcrest Academy (0-5, 0-3 SEISC) with 15 points.

Arrows silenced by WMU: Wapello kept its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division home game against undefeated and Class 1A No. 14 Winfield-Mount Union to an eight-point differential at halftime, but the Wolves ran away with the second half en route to a 59-31 win.

Tatum Wolford hit 4 of 7 shots from beyond the arc to lead Wapello (2-3, 2-2) with 17 points. She also had three steals.

Winfield-Mount Union (8-0, 5-0) had four of its five starters finish in double figures. Bradie Buffington had a game-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Beavers can’t make up ground: Class 2A eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina overwhelmed Wilton on Friday night, 63-34.

Wilton (3-3, 2-1 RVC South) trailed 48-24 at halftime, but played better in the second half as the final two frames went to the Reglas by a modest 28-23 margin.

Alli Clark led Regina (6-1, 5-0) with 20 points.

Wildcats fall to WACO: Columbus won the fourth quarter Friday night, but it wasn't enough to avoid a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division setback to WACO, 60-41.

Columbus (4-3, 3-2 SEISC North) won the final frame, 13-12, but that did little to put a dent in the 48-28 margin WACO (4-2, 3-1) took into the fourth.

Victoria Howell hit four 3-pointers for the Wildcats to lead the team in points with 14. Arecely Garza had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Boys basketball

Muscatine tops Clinton for first win: Sam Emmert led Muscatine with 17 points in a 68-62 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Clinton on Friday.

The Muskies (1-2, 1-1 MAC) had Luke Wieskamp go for 14 and Kayvion Hodges finish with 10 against the River Kings (0-4, 0-2).

Muscatine plays at Davenport North on Tuesday night.

Wilton stays in win column: The Beavers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the River Valley Conference South Division with a 76-42 conquest of Iowa City Regina at Wilton High School.

Caden Kirkman kept his season point average above 30 as he went for 31 points with 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for Wilton. Landyn Putman sank 3 of 5 attempts from two-point range as he went for 16 points. He also chipped in three rebounds and two steals.

Kirkman’s season averages sit at 31.7 points, 12 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Michael Martin led Regina (2-3, 1-3) with 11 points.

West Liberty beats Tipton: The Comets trailed Tipton at halftime, 29-28, but turned it on in the second half to score a 71-59 home River Valley Conference South Division win over Tipton.

West Liberty (2-3, 1-3) was led by 22 points from Jayce McHugh, who went 7 of 10 from the field and 8 of 13 from the free throw line while also hauling in a team-best six rebounds. Ty Jones went for 17 points and Connor Melick chipped in 11.

Tipton (0-5, 0-3) had won 15 of the last 16 meetings dating back to 2014-15 season.

WACO wallops Columbus: The Wildcats were on the road in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest and fell to WACO, 86-23.

By the end of the first, it was 38-7 Warriors. Daniel Martinez led Columbus (1-5, 1-2 SEISC North) with 10 points.

The Warriors (5-0, 3-0) had three players score in double figures, led by Cody Graber’s 19.

L-M tripped up by Hillcrest Academy: The Falcons hosted Hillcrest Academy and stayed within striking distance through two quarters of play, but ultimately came undone as the Ravens took the Southeast Iowa Super Conference game, 81-67.

L-M (2-3, 2-2 SEISC North) trailed 43-35 at the half. Ty Northrup has 27 points for the Falcons, but Grant Bender went for 41 points to lead Hillcrest Academy (3-2, 3-1)

Wapello kept winless: The Indians couldn’t solve the Winfield-Mount Union defense in a 55-20 loss at Wapello High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Jackson Lanz went for 12 points in the loss while the rest of the Indians (0-4, 0-3 SEISC North) had eight. Lanz also led the game with 10 rebounds against WMU (4-1, 4-1).

Boys wrestling

Franke leads area effort: Four area teams took part in the Mount Vernon Invitational, where the home Mustangs were the top team with a score of 217.

Muscatine took sixth with a score of 84. West Liberty (50) was 13th, Louisa-Muscatine (31.5) was 15th and Wapello (31) 16th among 17 teams.

Muscatine’s Evan Franke, ranked eighth in Class 3A by IAwrestle.com, was the champion at 220 pounds. He did so by beating Mount Vernon’s Ethan Wood 8-3 in the title bout. Kam Evans was runner-up at 195.

West Liberty’s 2A third-ranked Drake Collins won the title at 170.

Spencer Kessel, L-M’s ninth-ranked heavyweight in 1A, took second.

Wilton top team at Nashua-Plainfield Invite: The Class 1A third-ranked Beavers scored 235.5 team points to finish atop the 15-team field at the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational.

The home team was runner-up with a score of 226.5.

The Beavers’ 113-pounder Austin Etzel won his weight class, beating Nic Brase 3-2 in the championship round. Seventh-ranked 120-pounder Gabriel Brisker won for Wilton as well, as did fourth-ranked 132-pounder Jordan Dusenberry, 138-pounder Trae Hagen and 160-pounder Owen Milder.

Kraklio tops at 152 for Wildcats: Durant took seventh among 13 teams at the North Cedar Invitational. Durant finished with 77 points. Solon won with a tally of 173 and Belle Plaine was second (155.5).

Kadyn Kraklio won the 152-pound weight class by pinning Peyton Clarke of North Cedar in just over 30 seconds in the championship match.

Wyatt Cole was runner-up at 132. At 126, Trey Ramer took third, as did 170-pounder Kamdyn Kraklio.

Columbus goes 2-2 at duals event: The Wildcats took part in the Colfax-Mingo Duals and won two of four head-to-head team matches.

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union beat the home Tigerhawks 51-18 and won against Des Moines Hoover (60-12), but came up short in duals against Hudson (39-36) and Burlington Notre Dame (46-30).

Ranked ninth at heavyweight in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com, Columbus’ Russell Coil finished with four wins on the day, as did 10th-ranked 220-pounder Kai Malone.

Girls wrestling

Four Falcons, three Comets win: West Liberty had a quartet of wrestlers end atop their weight classes at the Marion Invitational.

West Liberty's 140-pounder Ava Morrison, 155-pounder Dionni Garcia-Vasquez and 125-pounder Silvia Garcia-Vasquez all took first.

Louisa-Muscatine's Lexi Eaton won her bracket, as did Madilyn Eichelberger (both wrestle at 120). L-M also won titles by 140-pounder Torie Hansen and 170-pounder Ava Johnson.

Wilton's 130-pounder Kiley Langley was a champion.

Muscatine's 170-pounder Elsie Lewis was runner-up.

Wapello's 155-pounder Tatum Wolford won a title and lightweight Kenadee Helscher took second.

Columbus's Stander a runner-up: The Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union girls wrestled at the Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational and had three finish in the top six.

Rayleigh Stander was third at 135 while 155-pounder Audrey Hoback and 170-pounder Lecet Quitoz took sixth.