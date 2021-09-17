Prep report: Muskie girls, Columbus boys XC win Fort Madison Invitational

Cross Country

Muscatine girls, Columbus boys victorious at Fort Madison Invitational: The Muscatine girls cross country team was the top team in the A Division with a score of 38 at the 50th Timm Lamb Invitational in Fort Madison on Thursday.

Runner-up Washington was just a point behind.

And the Columbus boys team won the B Division boys competition for smaller schools, with 46 being the winning score. Muscatine's boys team finished third in the A Division with 78 points.

Mediapolis' 56 was second to the Wildcats in the small-school team competition.

Muscatine's Taya Melendez took second with a time of 22:22 for the winning Muskies, who registered a team score of 37. Behind the junior was a pair of seniors in Ella Brewer (22:57) and Karly Ricketts (23:04), who took fifth and sixth for the Muskies. Kiara Hallett also placed inside the top 10 for Muscatine, with the sophomore's time of 23:28 being good for eighth.