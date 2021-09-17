Prep report: Muskie girls, Columbus boys XC win Fort Madison Invitational

Cross Country
Muscatine girls, Columbus boys victorious at Fort Madison Invitational: The Muscatine girls cross country team was the top team in the A Division with a score of 38 at the 50th Timm Lamb Invitational in Fort Madison on Thursday.
Runner-up Washington was just a point behind.
And the Columbus boys team won the B Division boys competition for smaller schools, with 46 being the winning score. Muscatine's boys team finished third in the A Division with 78 points.
Mediapolis' 56 was second to the Wildcats in the small-school team competition.
Muscatine's Taya Melendez took second with a time of 22:22 for the winning Muskies, who registered a team score of 37. Behind the junior was a pair of seniors in Ella Brewer (22:57) and Karly Ricketts (23:04), who took fifth and sixth for the Muskies. Kiara Hallett also placed inside the top 10 for Muscatine, with the sophomore's time of 23:28 being good for eighth.
Senior Freddy Gergara led the Columbus boys' effort by taking second at an even 18 minutes. Mason Hills-Carrier, Tim Hills-Carrier and Isaac Acosta all turned in top 10 finishes as well. Mason Hills-Carrier finished fifth (19:15), Tim Hills-Carrier seventh (19:25) and Acosta eighth (19:36).
Muscatine received a couple top 10 performances as well. Aidan Armstrong (18:13) and Sam Gordon sixth (18:23).
Dylan Maresca (19:58) also finished just inside the top 20 for the Muskies, who finished behind Washington (60) and Mount Pleasant (75) in the team competition.
The Columbus girls took third, led by a fourth-place finish from Arianna Vergara (25:39) and an eighth-place effort by Quinn Yotter (26:49). Columbus had a team score of 49, behind winner Clark County's 28.
Fusco leads Wildcats in Cascade: Although the Durant cross country team didn't registered a team score at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course in Cascade on Thursday, junior Carlie Jo Fusco took 31st with a time of 24:31.51.
Monticello won with a team score of 43. Runner-up was Jesup (58). Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines was the top individual runner with a time of 18:57.20.
On the boys side, Race Starr took 99th (23:38) and William Richardson (25:59) finished 129th.
Maquoketa Valley had the top boys team score at 80, with Iowa City Regina next, eight points behind. Jesup's Nolan Evans was the first runner to cross the finish line, his time was 17:29.60.
Boys golf
Muskies take second at Finkbine Golf Course: Muscatine shot a team score of 173 during a varsity quad in Iowa City at Finkbine Golf Course.
Iowa City West won the nine-hole event with score of 166. The host Trojans also produced the day's best golfer in medalist Cole Eberly. The senior shot a 39, one stroke better than Muscatine's Doug Custis, who took second.
Mike Henderson and Miles Melendez both shot 43s while Braden Hufford and Nathan Sharar both carded a 47, though only one of those counted toward the team score.
The Muskies will play Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls as part of the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday.