Prep report: Muskie girls get win; Wapello's Griffin sets single-game school scoring record

Wilton is on the road on Thursday for a game at Lisbon while Durant is home for Maquoketa Valley that evening.

Massner leads Arrows to SEISC win: Lindsy Massner's 23 points led the Wapello Arrows to a 49-37 defeat Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent Lone Tree.

Wapello (9-8, 8-5 SEISC) took to the court at Lone Tree High School and maintained control throughout the contest, leading at the end of every quarter, though the Lions (3-12, 2-10) kept it close as the Arrows led by just five at halftime at 19-14, but doubled that lead over the course of the third period at 35-25 before going on to get the win. Serah Shafer added 12 for the Arrows.

The season continues for the Arrows on Friday with a home game versus Winfield-Mount Union.

Columbus no match for Pekin: The Pekin Panthers’ stout defense proved too tall a task for the Columbus Wildcats, as Pekin went on to achieve a 40-19 victory in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Columbus (3-13, 2-10 SEISC) saw Lily Coil go for 11 of the teams’ points, while Pekin (7-6, 3-6) was led by Kerrigan Pope’s 18.