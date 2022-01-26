Prep report: Muskie girls get win; Wapello's Griffin sets single-game school scoring record

Senior Mya Jansen scored 13 timely points to lead the Muscatine girls basketball team to a 49-38 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference play over the Davenport West Falcons.
Jansen scored early in Tuesday night's contest at Muscatine High School to keep the Muskies close, then later on as Muscatine pulled away in the third quarter. Though she was held scoreless in the fourth, the damage was done.
Grace Bode also reached double figures, scoring 10 points as the Muskies saw 10 different players score on the night.
Davenport West was led by Elizabeth Paustian's 17 points.
Muscatine is back at MHS on Friday for a game against Assumption.
Wilton has little trouble with Durant: After eight minutes of play, the Wilton Beavers had already doubled up the Durant Wildcats, 20-10, in River Valley Conference South division action, en route to a 69-37 Wilton win at Durant High School.
The win marks the 12th consecutive victory for the Beavers (11-6, 8-6 RVC) in game between the two sides. Wilton has bounced back from a three-game losing streak with two straight wins, with the one prior to Durant (5-12, 4-12) coming against Camanche, a game in which senior Kelsey Drake made her 337th career free throw, setting a new Wilton school record.
Wilton is on the road on Thursday for a game at Lisbon while Durant is home for Maquoketa Valley that evening.
Massner leads Arrows to SEISC win: Lindsy Massner's 23 points led the Wapello Arrows to a 49-37 defeat Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent Lone Tree.
Wapello (9-8, 8-5 SEISC) took to the court at Lone Tree High School and maintained control throughout the contest, leading at the end of every quarter, though the Lions (3-12, 2-10) kept it close as the Arrows led by just five at halftime at 19-14, but doubled that lead over the course of the third period at 35-25 before going on to get the win. Serah Shafer added 12 for the Arrows.
The season continues for the Arrows on Friday with a home game versus Winfield-Mount Union.
Columbus no match for Pekin: The Pekin Panthers’ stout defense proved too tall a task for the Columbus Wildcats, as Pekin went on to achieve a 40-19 victory in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.
Columbus (3-13, 2-10 SEISC) saw Lily Coil go for 11 of the teams’ points, while Pekin (7-6, 3-6) was led by Kerrigan Pope’s 18.
Columbus is at Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday for its next game.
Louisa-Muscatine can’t recover after slow start: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons fell behind the Highland Huskies early in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play and couldn’t make up the difference, falling to the Huskies at Highland High School, 54-44.
Louisa-Muscatine (11-3, 7-3 SEISC) scored just four points in the first quarter as Highland (8-9, 7-6) took an 11-4 advantage after eight minutes of play. Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, L-M had won the previous five meetings between the sides.
The Falcons return home for a Thursday game against Columbus.
Boys basketball
Griffin sets single-game record for Indians: The Wapello Indians' Maddox Griffin netted a school-record 41 points in the team's 55-42 win over the Lone Tree Lions in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division action at Lone Tree High School.
Griffin broke the previous record of 38 points, set by current Western Illinois standout Trenton Massner.
The Indians (9-8, 8-5) needed all of Griffin's effort after trailing 24-16 at halftime, but charged back to take a 36-35 lead by the end of the third before closing out the victory over Pekin Lone Tree (3-12, 2-10).
Wapello's next contest comes Friday at home against conference-leading Winfield-Mount Union.
West runs away from Muscatine: Though the Muscatine Muskies had three players score 11 points or more, it ultimately proved not enough, as the Davenport West Falcons beat the Muskies 77-54 at Davenport West High School.
Braden Hufford scored a game-high 16 points for the Muskies as Luke Wieskamp added 12 and Sam Emmert 11, but West utilized a balanced attack that was led by 15 points from Mario Clark.
Muscatine is on the road again on Friday for a game against Assumption.
DeLong's 26 not enough for Wildcats against Beavers: Scoring a game-high 26 points still left Nolan DeLong and the Durant Wildcats short of a win against River Valley Conference South Division rival Wilton, 59-47.
The Wildcats (4-12, 4-11 RVC) and Beavers (12-4, 8-1) were tied at 15 after one period, but it was all Wilton after that. The Beavers were led by Caden Kirkman, who filled the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Aidan Walker chipped in 16 for the Beavers in the game, played at Durant High School.
Wilton heads to Lisbon for a game on Thursday that night Durant is home for Maquoketa Valley.
Wildcats nearly pull off upset: The Columbus Wildcats nearly got win No. 4 of the season against the Pekin Panthers at Pekin High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play, but a strong second half by the home side denied the Wildcats that opportunity.
Columbus (3-12, 3-8 SEISC) held a 12-11 lead over Pekin (7-9, 7-5) after one period and trailed by just three at the halftime intermission, but the Panthers won the third quarter by a 14-9 margin, which proved the difference as Columbus battled back to win the fourth 17-15, but couldn’t close the gap.
Columbus visits Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday for its next game.
L-M hangs with Highland but comes up short: It was an offensive struggle early on as the Highland Huskies led the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons 4-2 after one quarter of play in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Highland High School.
Scoring picked up in the second as the sides went into halftime tied at 14 but the Huskies’ second-half performanced paved the way for a 39-34 win over L-M (1-10, 1-13 SEISC)
Chase Schultz had the game-high 18 points for Highland (2-13, 2-11).
Louisa-Muscatine returns to action on Thursday with a game at L-M versus Columbus.
Boys swimming
Muskies take lopsided outcome over North: The Muscatine Muskies scored a 122-40 victory in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual meet against the Davenport North Wildcats at North High School.
While the Wildcats won the meet's first even, the 200-yard medley relay, North only one one other event after that as the Muskies took the nine other races.
In six events, the Muskies took the top two spots.