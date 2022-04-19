PREP REPORT: Muskie girls golfers take fourth

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School girls golf team finished fourth out of four teams at Duck Creek Golf Course in Davenport in a Mississippi Athletic Conference quadrangular hosted by Davenport Central.

The Muskies finished with a score of 214, just one shot in back of Davenport Central for third place.

Pleasant Valley won the meet (152) with Central DeWitt the runner-up (195).

The Spartans had the four best individual scores with Erika Holmberg the meet's medalist with a score of 36, Maura Peters second (38) and Isabella Steele and Lily Dumas tied for the third-best (39).

Eve Millage paced Muscatine with a 50. Danika Garrett went for a 54 and Kate Manjoine a 57, two strokes ahead of teammate Ellyse Shippee.

"Ellyse had one bad score and Kate had two bad scores that derailed decent rounds," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "Danika and Ava each started their first varsity match and responded well with career-low scores.

"We were excited to finally play after three canceled meets to start the season. I'm really pleased with our start and the way they handled adversity that came their way."

The Muskies will be busy coming up with regularly scheduled matches as well as make-up dates. Muscatine plays at Emeis Golf Course on Wednesday at an eight-team invitational.

Boys soccer

West Liberty slugs out win against West Branch: The Class 1A sixth-ranked West Liberty Comets scored once each half to beat West Branch, 2-1.

It’s the third straight win for West Liberty (5-0) over the Bears (3-1) dating back to 2019.

West Branch put nine shots on goal but only a Joe Hamann shot got by Comet goalie Ruben Meraz.

West Liberty's next game is at Columbus on Friday.

Columbus cruises to win: The Columbus Wildcats scored put up half of their six-goal total on each side of halftime to take a 6-1 final against Highland at Columbus High School.

The win moves Columbus to 3-2 on season and keeps Highland winless at 0-6. The Wildcats have won six straight meetings between the sides.

The Wildcats have three more games this week with a road contest at Sigourney-Keota on Tuesday before hosting Wapello on Thursday and West Liberty on Friday.

