PREP REPORT: Muskie girls tennis sweeps Central

Muscatine did not drop a set in sweeping Davenport Central on Tuesday.
The Muskies were led by a pair of 6-0, 6-0 winners: Elise Finn at No. 2 singles and Alexa Stroda at No. 3 singles.
The No. 2 and 3 doubles teams also dropped only one game each, with Stroda and Kyla Fear winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Azelyn Perkins and Sophie Gabriel claiming a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3.
Other singles winners included Maria Engler (6-4, 6-1 at No. 1), Perkins (6-3, 6-4 at No. 4), Gabriel (6-0, 6-3 at No. 5) and Fear (6-2, 6-1 at No. 6).
Boys tennis
Central edges Muskies: Doubles success wasn't enough Tuesday as the Muskies had their closest Mississippi Athletic Conference dual of the season but still fell to Davenport Central 5-4.
Sam Emmert and Trey Ulses helped claim three of the Muskies' four wins. Emmert beat Alex Lester 6-2, 6-1 to take his No. 1 singles match, and Ulses won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles over Gage McCalester. The two then combined to win their No. 1 doubles match, 6-1, 6-3 over Lester and Jacob Fee.
The Muskies got their other win from Caleb Trosen and Jared Lopez teaming to beat Mark Pereira and McCalester 7-5, 6-2.
Girls soccer
Muskies score double-digits and keep clean sheet against West: Muscatine's Mya Jansen scored three goals as the Muskies scored a lopsided 10-0 road win over Davenport West.
Grace Bode also connected on two kicks that ended up in the back of the net for Muscatine.
Eight Muscatine goals came before the halftime break.
Meredith Connor, Gabby Lingle, Hannah Jansen, Sofia Calderon and Ashlyn McGinnis each added goals for the Muskies.
Connor and Jansen are now tied for the team lead for goals on the season with nine apiece.
Perla Rios' pair of assists led Muscatine in the category. The Muskies assisted on seven of their 10 goals.
The win moves Muscatine to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the MAC. West drops to 0-5 both overall an in-conference.
Boys soccer
Comets shut down Cougars: West Liberty scored seven first-half goals on their way to routing previously unbeaten Cascade 10-0 on Tuesday.
The win moves West Liberty to 6-2 on the season, with their only two losses coming to Mississippi Athletic Conference squads Muscatine and Assumption.
Cascade fell to 5-1 with the loss.
Columbus falls to Notre Dame: Burlington Notre Dame piled on eight goals after halftime to beat Columbus 10-0 on Tuesday.
Notre Dame stays unbeaten with the win at 7-0. Columbus falls to 5-3.
Girls golf
Wilton edged by West Branch: Joann Martin fell two shots shy of medalist honors to lead Wilton, but it wasn't enough in a 211-219 loss to West Branch on Tuesday.
Martin shot a 50 to lead Wilton, with Zoe Barrett (53), Lexi Walker (57) and Ava Barrett (59) also scoring in the 50s.