PREP REPORT: Muskie girls tennis sweeps Central

Muscatine did not drop a set in sweeping Davenport Central on Tuesday.

The Muskies were led by a pair of 6-0, 6-0 winners: Elise Finn at No. 2 singles and Alexa Stroda at No. 3 singles.

The No. 2 and 3 doubles teams also dropped only one game each, with Stroda and Kyla Fear winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Azelyn Perkins and Sophie Gabriel claiming a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3.

Other singles winners included Maria Engler (6-4, 6-1 at No. 1), Perkins (6-3, 6-4 at No. 4), Gabriel (6-0, 6-3 at No. 5) and Fear (6-2, 6-1 at No. 6).

Boys tennis

Central edges Muskies: Doubles success wasn't enough Tuesday as the Muskies had their closest Mississippi Athletic Conference dual of the season but still fell to Davenport Central 5-4.

Sam Emmert and Trey Ulses helped claim three of the Muskies' four wins. Emmert beat Alex Lester 6-2, 6-1 to take his No. 1 singles match, and Ulses won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles over Gage McCalester. The two then combined to win their No. 1 doubles match, 6-1, 6-3 over Lester and Jacob Fee.

The Muskies got their other win from Caleb Trosen and Jared Lopez teaming to beat Mark Pereira and McCalester 7-5, 6-2.