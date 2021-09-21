Prep report: Muskie golf 12th at Cedar Falls

Boys golf
Muskies' play well, but settle for 12 in Cedar Falls: The Muscatine boys golf team finished 12th in a 14-team field at the Tiger Invitational at Cedar Falls’ Pleasant Ridge Golf Course.
Led by a 77 by Doug Custis, the Muscatine finished with a team score of 342. Cedar Falls and Waukee each finished with a 302 for the event’s top score, but Cedar Falls won via tie-break. Cedar Rapids Prairie came in third (313).
“(Custis') strategy was to hit the driver a little more often, where it made sense,” said Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz. “That strategy paid off. He was aggressive where he needed to be. There were just a couple holes where he just didn’t perform as well.”
Owen Sawyer of Cedar Falls was medalist, the junior shot a 70.
“That was a very tough tournament,” said Custis. “There were a lot of contenders for state there, so it may have looked like we didn’t play all that well, but it was one of our lower team totals of the year. … We’ve been getting a lot of good work in.”
Michael Henderson had the Muskies’ second best card with an 80, followed by Miles Melendez (91) and Nathan Sharar (94).
“A couple better breaks and Michael and Doug are in the mid-70s, and some of those 90s into the 80s and we’re more toward the middle of the pack,” said Schultz. “(But) we’re starting to see the things we’ve been working on. … The people that are needed to step up are starting to step up.”