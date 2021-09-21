Prep report: Muskie golf 12th at Cedar Falls

Boys golf

Muskies' play well, but settle for 12 in Cedar Falls: The Muscatine boys golf team finished 12th in a 14-team field at the Tiger Invitational at Cedar Falls’ Pleasant Ridge Golf Course.

Led by a 77 by Doug Custis, the Muscatine finished with a team score of 342. Cedar Falls and Waukee each finished with a 302 for the event’s top score, but Cedar Falls won via tie-break. Cedar Rapids Prairie came in third (313).

“(Custis') strategy was to hit the driver a little more often, where it made sense,” said Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz. “That strategy paid off. He was aggressive where he needed to be. There were just a couple holes where he just didn’t perform as well.”

Owen Sawyer of Cedar Falls was medalist, the junior shot a 70.

“That was a very tough tournament,” said Custis. “There were a lot of contenders for state there, so it may have looked like we didn’t play all that well, but it was one of our lower team totals of the year. … We’ve been getting a lot of good work in.”

Michael Henderson had the Muskies’ second best card with an 80, followed by Miles Melendez (91) and Nathan Sharar (94).