PREP REPORT: Muskie golf finishes in 10th at Blue Top Ridge Invite

Boys golf

Muskies struggle at Top Blue Ridge: After the Muscatine boys golf team opened the season with a sixth place finish at their home course in Geneva Golf and Country Club, neither the Muskies' team score nor final standing saw improvement during the second meet.

Muscatine finished 10th in a 10-team field at the Blue Top Ridge Invitational in Riverside, a tournament hosted by Iowa City West.

Johnston shot a 305 for the team victory, followed by Pleasant Valley (318) and Burlington (323) rounding out the top three.

The Spartans produced the meet medalist in Nathan Tillman, the senior shot a 34 on the front 9 and 39 on the back for a 73. Tillman's teammate, Sam Johnson tied with Burlington's Nate Spear for second, both were just a stroke back of Tillman.

For Muscatine, senior Doug Custis led the way with an 80, shooting 38 on the front half and 42 over the final nine holes.

"Doug still left some strokes out on the golf course," said Muskie head coach Scott Schultz.

Michael Henderson recorded a 90 for the Muskies with Miles Melendez carding a 99. Though only one would factor into the team score, Mason Cunningham and Nathan Sharar both scored a 105.