PREP REPORT: Muskie golf finishes in 10th at Blue Top Ridge Invite

Boys golf
Muskies struggle at Top Blue Ridge: After the Muscatine boys golf team opened the season with a sixth place finish at their home course in Geneva Golf and Country Club, neither the Muskies' team score nor final standing saw improvement during the second meet.
Muscatine finished 10th in a 10-team field at the Blue Top Ridge Invitational in Riverside, a tournament hosted by Iowa City West.
Johnston shot a 305 for the team victory, followed by Pleasant Valley (318) and Burlington (323) rounding out the top three.
The Spartans produced the meet medalist in Nathan Tillman, the senior shot a 34 on the front 9 and 39 on the back for a 73. Tillman's teammate, Sam Johnson tied with Burlington's Nate Spear for second, both were just a stroke back of Tillman.
For Muscatine, senior Doug Custis led the way with an 80, shooting 38 on the front half and 42 over the final nine holes.
"Doug still left some strokes out on the golf course," said Muskie head coach Scott Schultz.
Michael Henderson recorded a 90 for the Muskies with Miles Melendez carding a 99. Though only one would factor into the team score, Mason Cunningham and Nathan Sharar both scored a 105.
Henderson showed improvement in some areas while others continue to be a work in progress while Sharar got his first taste of varsity experience on Monday.
"I saw the best driving day (from Mike)," said Schultz. "It was one of his best days off the tee, but trying to execute from that point on wasn't the best of times," Schultz said.
After a day off, Muscatine will be at Glynns Creek GC in Long Grove for the Lancer Invitational hosted by North Scott at 9 a.m.
"Everybody can look and say there was a wasted stroke here or there," Schultz said. "I can only look at our team and figure out how we're going to eliminate those mistakes ... We do not have to play perfect golf, we just have to play good enough (to) hit fairways, greens, make our two-putts and move onto the next hole. But that's easier said than done."