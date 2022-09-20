PREP REPORT: Muskie golfers post season's best score

CEDAR FALLS — Two members of the Muscatine High School boys golf team shot career lows and one a season low as the Muskies recorded a season best 338 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.

The tough field meant the Muskies still finished 10th of 11 teams in attendance.

Michael Henderson shot a season low 77 while Nathan Sharar (83) and Sam Emmert (89) posted the best marks of their careers. Noah Jones also shot an 89 to round out the Muskie scoring.

Host Cedar Falls produced the best team score (382) by 10 strokes over runner-up Waukee Northwest as well as two of the top three individuals in Max Tjoa (69) and Evan Schofield, who shared second place with Waukee Northwest's Remick Elfers at 70.

Muscatine's next meet is the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships, which starts Friday.

Cross country

Arrows and Wildcats run in Bellevue: Kenadee Helscher posted a top 10 finish for the Wapello girls cross country team at the Bellevue Invitational at Bellevue Golf Club.

The Arrows' freshman ran a time of 24 minutes, 32 seconds and finished four spots ahead of teammate Tatum Wolford, who ran a 25:13.

Wapello didn't receive a team score. Neither did Durant, which ran 18th-place finisher Grace Euson (25:47).

Northeast won the girls race with a score of 20. Northeast's Cenady Soenksen was the top individual with a time of 21:01.8.

The Northeast boys scored 49 points, but were edged by Bellevue (41) for the top team spot. Wapello's boys team took seventh (179), led by Garrett Dickey in 26th (21:07).

Durant's Race Starr finished 12th (19:13) and Nolan Williams took 39th (21:57).

Wapello also saw Ashton Slaton (26:05) take 34th and Will Parsons (23:08) end in 36th.

Bellevue's Payton Griebel (17:01) was the top individual on the boys side.

Volleyball

Arrows have run in tournament play: The Wapello Arrows took three losses in as many matches at the Holy Trinity Catholic Classic.

Wapello lost to Central Lee (21-11, 21-17), Burlington (21-18, 13-21, 15-12) and Mediapolis (21-18, 21-19).

Jacie Hoeg had 38 assists across the three matches for Wapello from the setter position. Emily Hemphill led the team with 15 total kills and Olyvia Malone added 22 digs on the day. Quinn Veach chipped in a team-high two aces, both against Burlington.

The Arrows (11-14) are in a three-way tie atop the Southeast Iowa Super Conference's North Division at 6-0 in league play and have home matches against WACO and Winfield-Mount Union yet remaining. WACO is first, coming next Thursday.