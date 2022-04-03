PREP REPORT: Muskie soccer teams start season with win

Though Edgar Arceo's debut as head coach of the Muscatine High School girls soccer team was delayed a few days, the MHS alum got his first win on the first try as the Muskies cruised to victory Saturday.

Class 3A eighth-ranked Muscatine scored three goals on Iowa City High in the opening 10 minutes of the contest to cruise to a 7-0 victory in the season opener at the soggy Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Junior Lanie Weikert and senior Mya Jansen scored two goals and added a pair of assists apiece.

Jansen's goals were both unassisted. Her first came only a minute after Weikert got the Muskies (1-0) on the board in the fourth minute of play. The senior's second came on a penalty kick after a City High (0-1) defender fouled her inside the zone in the 58th minute.

Weikert scored her second in the 21st minute and then assisted on an Ashlyn McGinnis score a few minutes later.

Senior Meredith Connor also put home a Weikert pass. That came in the ninth minute as the Muskies mounted the quick 3-0 advantage. Connor also recorded an assist, setting up senior Sophia Thomas on a corner kick in the 64th minute for the game's final score.

Muscatine senior goaltender Indiana Stephens made five saves in keeping the clean sheet.

Muscatine travels to Central DeWitt on Monday for the rescheduled game that was the original season opener last Thursday. The Muskies then have Clinton at home on Tuesday and at No. 7 Waukee Northwest on Thursday.

Wapello slips by West Branch: Two Tatum Wolford goals and one by Evelyn Peck helped the Wapello Arrows edge the West Branch Bears by a 3-2 final on Friday at the Wapello Athletic Complex.

Wolford got Wapello on the board first with a score in the 38th minute and then gave the Indians (1-0) a 3-1 advantage in the 74th minute after Peck scored in the 67th to make it 2-1.

West Branch (0-1) scored in the 50th minute to pull it to 2-1 but could only muster one more score in the closing minute.

Sarah McGowan made 10 saves for the Arrows. Offensively, Wapello put 10 shots on goal.

The Arrows' season continues on Friday with a home game against Mediapolis.

Columbus falls to Central Lee: The Central Lee Hawks put 16 of 26 shots on goal and scored four times in the second half to take a 7-0 final over the Columbus Wildcats on Friday at Central Lee High School.

Makayla Morrison and Aburee Boyd each had two Central Lee goals, while Addy Brumble, Macy Watkins and Kylie Davidson each tallied one.

Davidson also recorded a pair of assists while Boyd and Bella Tweedy set up scores for the Hawks (2-0).

Columbus (0-2) returns to action Monday for a home game against Mount Pleasant.

West Liberty-IC Regina rained out, rescheduled: Saturday's slated girls soccer match at West Liberty High School between the Comets and Iowa City Regina was called off due to the weather.

The game will be made up in West Liberty on April 20. The Comets' season started with an 8-0 loss to Vinton-Shellsburg last Tuesday and will continue Friday at home against Tipton.

Boys soccer

Muscatine splits at IC West invite: Like the girls team, the Muscatine varsity boys soccer team started its season with a win over Iowa City High.

The Muskie boys played a second game Saturday during the Iowa City West Invitational and lost the finale to Ankeny Centennial, 4-0. That came after the Muskies received a Ty Cozad goal that tied the game against City High before Muscatine went on to win on penalty kicks, 7-6.

Muscatine (1-1) will open Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Monday, with Central DeWitt visiting Muscatine.

Wapello's season starts with a busy slate: The Wapello boys soccer team started its season with four games on Friday night and Saturday.

The Indians didn't enjoy much success over that span, going 0-4 and surrendering 32 goals while scoring only two.

Wapello hosted Williamsburg on Friday for the season opener. That one went 7-1 in favor of Williamsburg.

On Saturday, the Indians took part in the Solon Invitational and were defeated by host Solon (10-0), Mediapolis (7-0) and Clinton (8-1).

Daniel Perez and Elijah Belzer scored goals for Wapello, which will take on Sigourney-Keota at home on Thursday.

Boys track & field

Recker, Cozad lead Muskie boys effort: Nolan Recker continued to set higher standards for himself in the discus while also winning — and quantifying for the Drake Relays — in both that and shot put at the Spartan Relays.

After the meet was pushed back a day due to weather, it took place at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Friday.

As a team, Muscatine finished eighth in an eight-team field with 51.5 points. Pleasant Valley took the meet with 161 points. Western Dubuque (132.5) and North Scott (111) rounded out the top three.

The senior's shot put throw of 54 feet, 2 inches won the Pleasant Valley Invitational. He threw 56-5 ¾ during the indoor season to secure a spot at Drake in that event.

On Friday, the senior qualified in the discus with a toss of 167-4 inches, achieving Drake's Blue Standard of 166 feet, an event he holds the MHS school record. Recker beat runner-up, Ajai Russell of Clinton by over 17 feet.

Sophomore Ty Cozad gave the Muskies another win by taking the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.33, beating North Scott's Dane Treiber, who ran an 11.39.

Cozad took third in the 200 (23.55), an event in which Treiber won (23.00), and Clinton's Addison Binnie (23.38) was runner-up.

Muscatine's Daniel Adams jumped 19-3 to finish in the top five in the high jump.

Muscatine will be back in competition on Saturday, and the Hollingsworth Relays at Iowa City West High School.

Girls track & field

Muscatine takes ninth: Friday, the Muskie girls track and field team accumulated 15 team points for ninth place in the 11-team field at the Lady Lancer Relays at North Scott High School.

Anastasia Ocampo was runner-up in the long with a leap of 15 feet, 8 ¾ inches for Muscatine for the Muskies' best individual finish.

The Muskies' next meet comes Tuesday at Cedar Rapids' Kingston Stadium for the 39th Warrior Invitational, hosted by Cedar Rapids Washington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.