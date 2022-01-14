Prep report: Muskie swimmers, area wrestlers find success

While the first race of Thursday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference boys swim dual between the Muscatine Muskies and Clinton River Kings suggested a close outcome, the rest of the meet was all Muskies.
Muscatine, swimming at home at Carver Pool inside MHS, beat Clinton by a 106-47 final.
The race that started the event — the 200-yard medley relay — went to the Muskies by less than second, as the MHS team of Dakota Dahlke, Doug Custis, Ben Lear and Nate Larsen swam a time of 2 minutes, 2.14 seconds to beat Clinton's 2:03.31.
Larsen and Dahlke would team with Owen Booth and Colin Millage in the last race of the night to take the 400 freestyle relay in 3:42.81.
Dahlke would go on to win the 100 butterfly in 59.81 and Lear would take the 200 individual medley, finishing at the 2:32.56 mark.
Millage's 1:56.63 was tops in the 200 freestyle and Caleb Carlson (1:03.35) gave Muscatine a winner in the 100 freestyle.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Booth, Larsen, Millage and Dahlke swam a winning time of 1:40.25.
Muskie Spencer Kilburn would also win an individual race, taking the 500 free in 6:15.76.
Wrestling
Wilton met with little resistance: The Wilton Beavers were able to stay atop the River Valley Conference dual standings by improving to 10-0 with wins over Tipton and Bellevue.
The Beavers took care of Tipton 51-15 and Bellevue 70-9.
At 120, Jordan Dusenberry recorded three pin falls while Beaver 152-pounder Damian Pestle had two pins and a 6-2 decision over Landon Holub.
Class 1A second-ranked 113-pounder Brody Brisker had two pins and received a forfeit, as did lightweight Kale McQuillen and heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann.
Owen Milder (138), Trae Hagen (132), Kaden Shirk (170) and Gavin Schnepper (182) all had two or more contested matches and came away with two or more wins for Wilton as well.
West Liberty keeps its perfect RVC dual record intact: The Camanche Storm only took two matches against the West Liberty Comets while the West Branch Bears weren't able to fare much better at West Branch High School.
The Comets beat Camanche 72-9 and West Branch 58-19 in a triangular of River Valley Conference teams. West Liberty is now 10-0 in conference duals, as is RVC foe Wilton.
West Liberty had seven pins against Camanche. That started at 126 with Ryker Dengler and ended at heavyweight with Quintyn Rocha. In between, Diego Sanchez had one at 138 while 152-pounder Morgan Lehman put his opponent on his back, as did 160-pounder Joe Barton. Felipe Molina and Jahsiah Galvan notched back-to-back Comet pins at 195 and 220 as well.
Class 2A eighth-ranked lightweight Colin Cassady pinned West Branch's Timmy Hosier in under a minute while 145-pounder Joshua Zeman did the same. At 138, Sanchez scored a 9-0 decision for the Comets.
Wapello takes a pair of duals: Neither the Mediapolis Bulldogs nor the Highland Huskies were able to put up much of a fight against the Wapello Indians at Highland High School.
Wapello clobbered Mediapolis 64-12 and took down the host Highland, 54-18.
Wapello lightweight Codder Malcom had two pin falls, as did 145-pounder Elijah Belzer and 182-pounder Carter Ball.
Caleb Ealey also had a Wapllo pin at 195 against Mediapolis, as did Jacob Miller (220) and Dakota Boline while Indian 132-pounder Jacob Chamberlin took a 12-0 major decision over Braxton Davis.
Against Highland, Zach Harbison (120) and Matthew Helscher (138) each had pins.
Muskies go 1-1 at IC West: The Muscatine Muskies were able to split duals against a pair of non-conference opponents at Iowa City West High School.
Muscatine beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 45-21, but fell to the host Trojans by a 35-30 final.
Nathan Beatty scored two wins at 182, he took a 12-9 decision over Drake Davis of IC West and pinned CR Jefferson's Anthony Snodey.
The Muskies' 126-pounder Gavin McLeod also went for a pair of victories, taking a pair of 2-0 decisions. One over CR Jeffersons' Shukuru Budederi and IC West's Sterling Warren.
In the Muskie team win, Mason Crabtree (145), Aiden Stevens (152), Jett Fridley (170), Kaden Fisher (220) and Evan Franke (285) all had pins while 195-pounder Michael Cawiezell took a 12-2 major decision against Landon Rudnicki and at 132, Muskie Lincoln Brookhart beat Max Lathrop by 2-0 decision.
Fisher also registered a pin against IC West, getting Evan Anderson on his back in under a minute and a half.
Columbus-WMU goes 3-1: Ranked second in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com, Columbus-Winfield Mount Union's Lane Scorpil moved to 30-0 on the season as the Wildcats took down Cardinal by a 72-12 final, defeated Pekin 54-12 and Van Buren 42-33. Columbus, however, fell short against WACO, 37-34, at Pekin High School.
Against Pekin, Scorpil received one of the eight forfeits that went the Wildcats' way, but the 126-pounder otherwise went for a pair of first-period pin falls.
Ethan Palmer had three contested-match wins. The Columbus 182-pounder had two pins and won an 8-6 decision over Pekin's Ryan Doud. Wildcat heavyweight Russell Coil also registered a pair of pins, plus he went for a 5-0 victory over WACO's John Rice.
Durant spits triangular: The Durant Wildcats defeated the Northeast Rebels 46-16, but fell to the Regina Regals, 57-21, at Regina High School in a triangular amongst River Valley Conference schools.
Wyatt Cole picked up a pair of wins for Durant at 138. He pinned Northeast's Keegan McLane and Spencer Winders as neither match saw the second period.
Nicholas Poston was also a two-match winner. The Durant 195-pounder took a 15-5 major decision over Northeast's Grant Gray and a 7-5 decision against Regina's Ian Udell.
L-M falls short in two duals: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons were beaten in a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference duals at Notre Dame High School.
The host Nikes of Notre Dame took care of the Falcons 59-12, and New London beat L-M 47-18.