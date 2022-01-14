Prep report: Muskie swimmers, area wrestlers find success

While the first race of Thursday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference boys swim dual between the Muscatine Muskies and Clinton River Kings suggested a close outcome, the rest of the meet was all Muskies.

Muscatine, swimming at home at Carver Pool inside MHS, beat Clinton by a 106-47 final.

The race that started the event — the 200-yard medley relay — went to the Muskies by less than second, as the MHS team of Dakota Dahlke, Doug Custis, Ben Lear and Nate Larsen swam a time of 2 minutes, 2.14 seconds to beat Clinton's 2:03.31.

Larsen and Dahlke would team with Owen Booth and Colin Millage in the last race of the night to take the 400 freestyle relay in 3:42.81.

Dahlke would go on to win the 100 butterfly in 59.81 and Lear would take the 200 individual medley, finishing at the 2:32.56 mark.

Millage's 1:56.63 was tops in the 200 freestyle and Caleb Carlson (1:03.35) gave Muscatine a winner in the 100 freestyle.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Booth, Larsen, Millage and Dahlke swam a winning time of 1:40.25.