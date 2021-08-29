 Skip to main content
Prep report: Muskie swimmers take 2nd; cross country teams post top-5 finishes
PREP REPORT

hadley hilbrant

Muscatine's Hadley Hilbrant swims the opening leg of the Muskies' winning 400-yard freestyle relay at Saturday's Davenport Central Invitational. Along with Ana Soares, Cate Lear and Abby Lear, Muscatine finished with a time of 4:16.70. As the team, the Muskies finished second with 385 team points.

 RYAN TIMMERMAN

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine girls swimming and diving team racked up 385 team point to finish second at the season-starting Davenport Central Invitational on Saturday morning.

Central won the event with a score of 441. Burlington (191) used the meet's final event — the diving competition — to edge Clinton (184) for third place.

Muscatine placed in the top three in nearly every event, starting with the 200-yard medley relay, with members Ana Soares, Ellie Storr, Abby Lear and Cate Lear. That team finished the race with a time of 2:00.74. Central's time of 1:53.43 denied the Muskies the win.

The Muskies, however, closed the races with a first and third place finish in the 400 freestyle relay. Hadley Hilbrant, Cate Lear, Abby Lear and Soares obtained the win there in a time of 3:55.98 while a second Muskie team finished in 4:16.70 for third. Karena Jensen, Kaelen Tjebkes, Olivia Michael and Lauren Wetzel were part of that team.

In the individual events, Abby Lear had two first-place finishes, those coming in back-to-back races. The senior was tops in the 50 freestyle with at time of 25.73 and then the 100 butterfly (1:03.35).

Eve Millage gave the Muskies another win in the 500 freestyle (5:50.16), while teammate Kaelen Tjebkes (6:00.84) took third, with Central's Hannah Ford in between.

Girls cross country

Muscatine girls cross country takes third: Despite not having a finisher inside the top 10, the Muscatine girls cross country team rode a strong team effort to a third place finish at the Anamosa Invitational on Saturday.

The Muskies posted a team score of 89, which beat out fourth-place Washington (103) for top-three status. Though both were well behind the top two team in Mid-Prairie (22) and Solon (33).

Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie finished in 19 minutes, one second, which was the best of the day. Mid-Prairie also took second with Mitzi Evans' 20:57. Solon's Kayla Young (21:10) was third.

Muscatine's best finish came from Taya Melendez, whose 22:42 came in 13th. The Muskies had five runners in the top 25. After Melendez, Ella Brewer (23:35) came in 17th; Kiara Hallett 18th (23:17); Karly Ricketts 19th (23:45) and; Abigial Yahn 22nd (24:05).

Boys cross country

Muskie boys XC ends in fifth: Senior Aidan Armstrong paced the Muscatine runners with a seventh place finish, running the course at the Anamosa Invitational in 18 minutes, 18 seconds, leading the way for a Muskie team that took fifth place with a score of 106.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy posted the winning score of 47 as Miles Wilson's 16:54 was not only Kennedy's team best but the top performance of the race. Kennedy also placed Henry McMahon (17:07) third. Solon (76) and Washington (78) rounded out the top three in the team competition. Washington's top finish came from second place finisher Lance Sobaski (17:05).

Sam Gordon took 18th for the Muskies. The senior ran a time of 19:27. Dylan Maresca (19:29) wasn't far behind, coming in 20th. 

Shiloh Morter (28th) finished in 19:45 and Colin Milage (33rd) finished at the 20-minute mark.

