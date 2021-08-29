Prep report: Muskie swimmers take 2nd; cross country teams post top-5 finishes

Girls cross country

Muscatine girls cross country takes third: Despite not having a finisher inside the top 10, the Muscatine girls cross country team rode a strong team effort to a third place finish at the Anamosa Invitational on Saturday.

The Muskies posted a team score of 89, which beat out fourth-place Washington (103) for top-three status. Though both were well behind the top two team in Mid-Prairie (22) and Solon (33).

Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie finished in 19 minutes, one second, which was the best of the day. Mid-Prairie also took second with Mitzi Evans' 20:57. Solon's Kayla Young (21:10) was third.

Muscatine's best finish came from Taya Melendez, whose 22:42 came in 13th. The Muskies had five runners in the top 25. After Melendez, Ella Brewer (23:35) came in 17th; Kiara Hallett 18th (23:17); Karly Ricketts 19th (23:45) and; Abigial Yahn 22nd (24:05).

Boys cross country

Muskie boys XC ends in fifth: Senior Aidan Armstrong paced the Muscatine runners with a seventh place finish, running the course at the Anamosa Invitational in 18 minutes, 18 seconds, leading the way for a Muskie team that took fifth place with a score of 106.