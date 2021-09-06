Prep report: Muskie swimmers win home meet; cross country teams take 12th

The Muscatine girls swimming team won its home invitational on Saturday, scoring 473 points.
The next closest team was Burlington with 315 points, followed by Cedar Rapids Kennedy with 227.
Muscatine started off by winning the 200-yard medley relay with a team of Ana Soares, Ellie Storr, Abby Lear and Madeline Fisher. The winning time was 1 minute, 58.46 seconds. Muskies Karena Jensen, Elysse Shippee, Hadley Hilbrant and Cate Lear took second in that relay (2:03.69).
Abby and Cate Lear finished first and second in the 50 free with times of 24.65 and 25.38.
Soares, Cate Lear, Shippee and Storr also teamed for first place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.12) while Abby Lear, Fisher, Hilbrant and Millage had the best time in the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.44), a race the Muskies finished in each of the top three spots.
Muscatine finished in the top two spots in the 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle and 500 free as well.
Hadley Hilbrant won the backstroke race with a time of 1:07.06 with Jensen second (1:10.53).
Eve Millage was tops in the 200 free (2:07.82) while Tjebkes was runner-up (2:14.97), with that order holding true in the 500 freestyle, Millage first (5:40.40), then Tjebkes (5:55.64).
The Muskies have a home dual against Bettendorf on Tuesday.
Cross country
Muskie boys take 12th: Senior Aidan Armstrong was the first Muscatine runner to cross the finish line at Saturday's Spartan Challenge at Crow Creek Park.
Armstrong finished 43st, with a time of 18:08. As team, the Muskies took 12th (326) in the 13-team field.
Wheaton North's score of 65 won the event, with Johnston (84) and Edina (86) in the top three.
Individually, the top spots went to Iowa City West's Alex McKane (16;19), Wheaton North runners Ryan Zydek (16:28) and Ryan Schreiner (16:35).
Sam Gordon, (18:41) took 61st for the Muskies with Shiloh Morter in 69th (19:14), Dylan Maresca 70th (19:17) and Austin Foor, 83rd (20:52).
Muskie girls 12th: A team score of 342 for Muscatine put the Muskies in 12th place out of 13 squads at Saturday's Spartan Challenge.
Naperville North won the meet with a score of 43. Edina, Minn., was second with 86 and Pleasant Valley third at 90.
PV's Grace Boleyn was the top individual finisher with a time of 18:37. Olivia Verde of Johnston came in second, crossing the finish line at the 19:08 mark. Third went to Lucy Westlake of Naperville North (19:16).
Muscatine's best runner for the meet was Taya Melendez, who took 57th with a time of 22:27. She was followed by Ella Brewer's 62nd-place effort (23:04), Karley Ricketts in 66th (23:16) as well as Ruve Roos (26:43) and Abigail Stamler (28:08) in 77th and 80th.
Columbus opens with strong finishes: Ranked 14th in Class 1A, the Columbus boys cross country team took fifth among nine teams in the small school division, and the girls team also finished inside the top 10.
The boys were beaten by 2A No. 6 Mid-Prairie, 1A No. 2 ACGC, 2A No. 4 ranked Des Moines Christian, and Pella Christian.
The boys were led by Isaac Acosta's seventh-place performance, 18:36 his time while Freddy Vergara took 21st and Mason Hills-Carrier right behind in 22nd, all three are seniors.
On the girls side, the Wildcats were paced by three freshmen in Ariana Vergara, Quinn Yotter, and Frannie Sosa. Columbus head coach Steve Riley said that such a feat has not happened in the 51-year history of the Columbus program that three freshmen were the top three finishers.