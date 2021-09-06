Prep report: Muskie swimmers win home meet; cross country teams take 12th

Cross country

Muskie boys take 12th: Senior Aidan Armstrong was the first Muscatine runner to cross the finish line at Saturday's Spartan Challenge at Crow Creek Park.

Armstrong finished 43st, with a time of 18:08. As team, the Muskies took 12th (326) in the 13-team field.

Wheaton North's score of 65 won the event, with Johnston (84) and Edina (86) in the top three.

Individually, the top spots went to Iowa City West's Alex McKane (16;19), Wheaton North runners Ryan Zydek (16:28) and Ryan Schreiner (16:35).

Sam Gordon, (18:41) took 61st for the Muskies with Shiloh Morter in 69th (19:14), Dylan Maresca 70th (19:17) and Austin Foor, 83rd (20:52).

Muskie girls 12th: A team score of 342 for Muscatine put the Muskies in 12th place out of 13 squads at Saturday's Spartan Challenge.

Naperville North won the meet with a score of 43. Edina, Minn., was second with 86 and Pleasant Valley third at 90.

PV's Grace Boleyn was the top individual finisher with a time of 18:37. Olivia Verde of Johnston came in second, crossing the finish line at the 19:08 mark. Third went to Lucy Westlake of Naperville North (19:16).