Muscatine freshman Abby Lear secured another title in the 100 freestyle in 57.05 seconds, and the Muskie swimming and diving team placed fourth among nine competitors at Saturday's Clinton Invitational with 182 points.
Morrison was first with 233 points, followed by Pekin (215) and Davenport Central (184).
The 100 freestyle was one of four events on the day for Lear, who also finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (25.92), sixth as a member of the 200 freestyle relay team (1:53.94) and third as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team (4:06.22).
The Muskies got another top-five performance from senior Sarah Schoer, who finished fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:16.44) and was a member of both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Freshman Genevieve Millage and Ellie Storr placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley (2:34.11 and 2:35.08).
Junior Hope Reichert added a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:07.65) and anchored the 400 freestyle relay team.
The Muskies will be back at their home pool Tuesday against Pleasant Valley.
Cross country
Wilton boys 11th, girls 13th: Junior Zach Hein raced to a seventh-place finish in 17 minutes, 41 seconds at Saturday's Monticello Invitational, leading the Wilton boys to 11th place in the team standings with 282 points.
Linsey Ford placed 41st in 22:45 to pace the Wilton girls to 13th overall with a 360 total.
Mid-Prairie won the girls team race with 64 points, while Tipton won the boys race with 40 points.