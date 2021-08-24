PREP REPORT: Muskie volleyball loses MAC opener

Volleyball

Muskies capture opening set, but fall to Sabers: After winning the first set of Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference opener in DeWitt, the Muscatine volleyball team dropped three straight to lose to the Sabers three sets to one.

The Muskies took Set 1 by a 25-23 final, but the Sabers recovered to win 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 over the next three sets to earn the victory.

Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach each had 24 assists for Central DeWitt while the Saber kill leaders were Elaina Schroeder (12) and Ava Morris (10). Morris also chipped in 24 digs, second on the Sabers' squad to Lexy Cooper's 25.

It's the first loss for Muscatine after the team started the season with a pair of wins against Burlington and Mount Pleasant Monday night at Mount Pleasant's triangular.

The Muskies beat Burlington 25-13, 25-8 and the host team 25-20, 25-17.

Against the home Panthers, Meadow Freers recorded seven kills to lead the team while Brylee Seaman had four and Annie Zillig three. Ashlyn McGinnis notched 10 assists in that contest while Avery Schroeder dished out six.

Ashleigh Ramser's 10 digs led the Muskies against Mount Pleasant as well. Grace Bode chipped in seven. Hannah Jansen also had three aces for the Muskies.

