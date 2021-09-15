Prep report: Muskie volleyball seeks to get back on winning track

The Muskie volleyball will look to get back on the winning track this weekend when the team competes in the Clinton volleyball tournament.
Muscatine lost its third in a row Tuesday night against Davenport Assumption, taking the loss in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25.
The Muskie attack was led by sophomores Hannah Jansen and Brylee Seaman, who combined for 11 of the 20 kills recorded by Muscatine. Senior setter Ashlyn McGinnis had 18 assists.
Seniors Grace Bode and Bree Seaman each reached double digits in digs.
Another sophomore, Annie Zillig, had three kills, all coming in the third set, which proved to be the most competitive, though it ultimately ended in a Muscatine loss.
Assumption's Carly Rolf notched 42 assists in the contest, with Ava Schubert leading the way on the other end of those passes with 12 kills. Maggie Johnson also added 10 for the Lady Knights (12-3, 4-0 MAC).
Muscatine has the weekend tournament coming this weekend before returning to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday for a match at Davenport Central.
Wilton's win streak stays alive: The Wilton Beavers improved to 16-0 with a three-set win over Mid-Prairie, 25-7, 25-11, 25-15.
Ella Caffery had 27 assists with Kelsey Drake and Alexa Garvin sharing the team kill lead with nine apiece.
Garvin also shared the team-high mark in digs with eight, equaled by Kelsey Drake.
Wilton takes on Monticello at home on Thursday.
Tipton sweeps Durant: The Tipton Tigers had little trouble moving past Durant, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19.
Shannon Head had 11 assists and six kills for the Wildcats (1-4) while Peyton Buesing added six more kills. Isabelle DeLong chipped in with four, and tied for the team lead in digs with 11, alongside Layla Streeter.
Clair Montgomery had 20 assists and Kaylee Pelzer nine kills to lead the Tipton attack.
Durant's next game will be against Bellevue Thursday at home.
Wapello improved to 13-7 on the season with win: The Wapello Arrows swept Highland on Tuesday night, 25-10, 25-21, 25-5.
Morgan Richerberger led the Arrows in assists with 17 while Serah Shafer dished out a dozen as well. Shafer also had five of the team's 11 aces.
Patricia Hank and Emily Hemphill each had 10 kills for the Wapello lead.
Wapello plays Hillcrest Academy at home on Thursday.
Winfield-Mount Union beats Columbus: The Wildcats had little success beyond the first set, falling to the Wolves, 25-16, 26-9, 25-10.