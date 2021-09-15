Prep report: Muskie volleyball seeks to get back on winning track

The Muskie volleyball will look to get back on the winning track this weekend when the team competes in the Clinton volleyball tournament.

Muscatine lost its third in a row Tuesday night against Davenport Assumption, taking the loss in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25.

The Muskie attack was led by sophomores Hannah Jansen and Brylee Seaman, who combined for 11 of the 20 kills recorded by Muscatine. Senior setter Ashlyn McGinnis had 18 assists.

Seniors Grace Bode and Bree Seaman each reached double digits in digs.

Another sophomore, Annie Zillig, had three kills, all coming in the third set, which proved to be the most competitive, though it ultimately ended in a Muscatine loss.

Assumption's Carly Rolf notched 42 assists in the contest, with Ava Schubert leading the way on the other end of those passes with 12 kills. Maggie Johnson also added 10 for the Lady Knights (12-3, 4-0 MAC).

Muscatine has the weekend tournament coming this weekend before returning to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday for a match at Davenport Central.

Wilton's win streak stays alive: The Wilton Beavers improved to 16-0 with a three-set win over Mid-Prairie, 25-7, 25-11, 25-15.