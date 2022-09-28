PREP REPORT: Muskie volleyball, swim teams win big

After starting the season 0-3 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Class 5A 11th-ranked Muscatine High School volleyball team has fought back to even its league mark.

The Muskies swept Central DeWitt at Muscatine on Tuesday night for their most recent conference win, 25-13, 25-14, 25-5.

After finishing eighth place in the MAC last year, Muscatine is in fourth with three conference matches to go — at Davenport West, host Clinton and host Davenport Central.

Avery Schroeder had 22 assists for the Muskies (11-5, 3-3 MAC). Hannah Jansen finished with a match-high 11 kills and a team-high 11 digs. Schroeder and Jansen’s junior classmate Annie Zillig chipped in six kills.

Avery Schroeder and senior Ella Schroeder combined for eight of the Muskies’ 11 aces.

Central DeWitt (5-13, 0-6 MAC) libero Mia Braddock went for 20 digs.

Muscatine plays in the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Saturday.

Durant finds win column against L-M: After Durant won its season opener against Centerville, the Wildcats lost 13 matches in a row.

However, Durant has rebounded by winning three of its last four, the most recent coming against non-conference opponent Louisa-Muscatine.

The home Wildcats won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 serving 20 aces in the process.

Durant (4-14) junior setter Kennedy Jehle had 28 assists, most of which went to either Isabelle DeLong or Layla Streeter. Both juniors, DeLong ended with a team-high 13 kills and Streeter went for nine.

DeLong, Streeter and Katelynn Toft combined for 14 of Durant’s aces.

Louisa-Muscatine (1-15) has had its own struggles this season.

Entering Tuesday’s match, Emma Rosenboom led the team with 31 kills on the season. Morgan Stecher’s 18 was second prior to the loss to Durant, though McKenzie Kissell is hovering around triple digit assists for the year.

Both are back in action on Thursday. Durant visits West Branch and L-M is at Winfield-Mount Union.

Swimming and diving

West no match for Muskies: Tbe Muscatine swimmers and divers were met with little resistance en route to capturing a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual win over Davenport West on Tuesday.

The Muskies won nine of 12 events to record a 170-40 triumph.

Muscatine junior Sarah Butzen won a pair of races. She took the 200 medley with a time of 2 minutes, 32.70 seconds and won the 100 butterfly in 1:18.58. Olivia Michael also won for MHS, that came in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.88).

Kaelen Tjebkes' time of 1:09.76 was tops in the 100 backstroke.

Tjebkes and Anna Boyer teamed up with Monika Ahluwalia and Maya Simpson for the winning 400 free relay to close the meet with a time of 4:48.51.

Senior Vanessa Calderon swam on Muscatine's 200-yard freestyle relay team with Ahluwalia, sophomore Ella Boyer and junior Madeline Fisher for a Muscatine win in a time of (2:01.38).

In the 200 free with a time of 2:33.84, Boyer was victorious.

The Muskies also fielded the top three in the diving competition. It was won by MHS freshman Brynn Castle's score of 149.55. Runner-up Zara Stoltzfus, a sophomore, scored 144 and sophomore Kacie Riess took third (103.95).

Girls cross country

Kopf finishes sixth for Muskie girls: Sophomore Olivia Kopf placed sixth for Muscatine at the Iowa City West Invitational held at the University of Iowa Ashton Cross Country Course on Tuesday. Kopf finished with a time of 21 minutes, 49.3 seconds.

The Muskies finished fourth of four teams with a total of 80 points. Clinton’s 32 was the best while Cedar Rapids Washington was runner-up with a score of 44.

Clinton’s Camryn Sattler was the top individual at 20:30. She beat runner-up Makenna Hetrick of Cedar Rapids Washington by 4 ½ seconds.

Muscatine freshman Whitney Estabrook finished in the top 15 with a time of 23:22 and teammates Kate Schlawin and Ameila Luna placed in the top 20. Schlawin was 18th (23:46.6) and Luna was 19th (23:56.8). Haley Thomas was 22nd (24.52.8) to round out the MHS scoring.

The Muskies run Oct. 6 at the Grace Lutheran Camp in DeWitt.

Boys cross country

Muscatine posts third-place effort: The Muskies finished in third place among five teams at the Iowa City West Invitational at the University of Iowa Ashton Cross Country Course.

Host Iowa City West was the top team with a score of 24. Iowa City Regina was second at 45 ahead of Muscatine’s 89.

Freshman Talen Becker placed ninth for Muscatine by running the course in 17 minutes, 31.2 seconds. Iowa City West’s Moustafa Tiea was a runaway winner with a time of 15:47, over eight seconds better than Iowa City Regina's Aiden O’Neil.

Dylan Maresca was the second Muskie to cross the finish line, he ended in 17th (18:10.7).

The next scoring Muscatine runners finished in order from 20th to 22nd, starting with Nate Lukkarinen (18.27.7) and followed by Joe McClearly (18:42.4) and Dylon Mason (18:57.8).

Muscatine’s next meet is next Thursday at DeWitt’s Grace Lutheran Camp.