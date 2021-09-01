Prep report: Muskie volleyball, swimming gets best of West

Volleyball
Muskies sweep West: Behind a solid effort from a group of sophomore, the Muscatine volleyball team earned its first Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season with a victory over Davenport West in Muscatine on Tuesday night.
It took the Muskies the minimum three sets to defeat the Falcons, who remain winless at 0-6 after losing at MHS 25-20, 25-15, 25-17.
Brylee Seaman, Hannah Jansen, Morgan Freers and Annie Zillig had 18 of Muscatine's 23 kills. All four are sophomores. Seaman led the team with six.
Jansen was the only Muscatine player to reach double digit digs with 10. Senior Grace Bode notched seven.
Senior Ashlyn McGinnis was the Muskie distributor with 22 assists and also had two kills.
Muscatine also served seven aces as a team in the win.
Caffery becomes Beaver assist record-holder: Senior Ella Caffery became the all-time leader in assists for the Wilton volleyball program during the Wapello Invitational on Tuesday.
Caffery is at 2,190 assists for her career and counting.
The Wilton volleyball team improved to 8-0 on the season with four wins during the Wapello Invitational on Tuesday night.
The Beavers beat Burlington-Notre Dame in the tournament's championship game. The sides played earlier in the tournament as well, ending in the same result. In fact, Wilton needed only eight sets combined to finish off the four opponents.
Host Wapello started off well, defeating Keota and English Valleys, needing only one set more than the minimum. However, the Arrows' fortunes changed and the team ended the day with losses to Wilton and Burlington-Notre Dame, both in two sets.
Columbus went 0-2 at the tournament. The Wildcats were defeated by Burlington-Notre Dame and Central Lee in two sets apiece.
Girls swimming
Muscatine out-duel Falcons: Despite the fact the the Muscatine girls swimming and diving team didn't race most of its returning state qualifiers against Davenport West on Tuesday night at West High School, the Muskies still made away with a 109-88 win.
Aubrey Sneddon was first first 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:52.41. She also was a part of a winning 200 freestyle relay that consisted of fellow Muskies Sarah Butzen, Ava Boyer and Izzy Simpson. That group finished with a time of 1:59.70.
It was a big meet for Muscatine's Izzy Simpson, who not only was on the first place 200 free relay, but took first in not only the 500 freestyle (6:35.60), but also the 100 breaststroke, in which the Muskies finished in each of the top three spots.
Simpson's time was 1:28.27, followed by Butzen's 1:34.75 that was good fro second and Cadee Oldfield (1:38.76) in third.
Muscatine also won the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Ava Boyer, Ally Franke, Ella Boyer, Anna Boyer. Their winning time was 4:57.34.
Cross country
Wildcats trio pair in Schoolhouse Open: With a time of 24:56.6, Durant junior Carlie Jo Fusco finished 34th place at the Schoolhouse Open in Clinton on Tuesday.
Freshman Race Starr finished with a time of 24:20, which placed him 61st out of 65 runners on the boys side. Sophomore William Richardson finished behind Starr, running a time of 26:11.9.
The team's next meet is Sept. 7 at Tipton.
With just the three runners, neither Durant team scored team points.