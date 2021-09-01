Prep report: Muskie volleyball, swimming gets best of West

The Beavers beat Burlington-Notre Dame in the tournament's championship game. The sides played earlier in the tournament as well, ending in the same result. In fact, Wilton needed only eight sets combined to finish off the four opponents.

Host Wapello started off well, defeating Keota and English Valleys, needing only one set more than the minimum. However, the Arrows' fortunes changed and the team ended the day with losses to Wilton and Burlington-Notre Dame, both in two sets.

Columbus went 0-2 at the tournament. The Wildcats were defeated by Burlington-Notre Dame and Central Lee in two sets apiece.

Girls swimming

Muscatine out-duel Falcons: Despite the fact the the Muscatine girls swimming and diving team didn't race most of its returning state qualifiers against Davenport West on Tuesday night at West High School, the Muskies still made away with a 109-88 win.

Aubrey Sneddon was first first 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:52.41. She also was a part of a winning 200 freestyle relay that consisted of fellow Muskies Sarah Butzen, Ava Boyer and Izzy Simpson. That group finished with a time of 1:59.70.