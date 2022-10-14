PREP REPORT: Muskie volleyball team wins; Comets take RVC tourney

Muscatine High School junior setter Avery Schroeder was celebrated by going over 500 assists for the season prior to the Muskies’ final regular-season match of 2022, which lasted all five sets.

Ultimately, Muscatine defended its home court and beat Davenport Central 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 13-25, 15-7 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

With the win, the Muskies (17-12, 5-4 MAC) finish in a tie for fourth in the MAC.

Hannah Jansen and Annie Zillig each had 10 kills for the Muskie high mark and Schroeder added 33 assists to her season total, plus had a match-high five aces. Brylee Seaman went for seven kills and led MHS in digs with 18.

Central (4-12, 2-7 MAC) was led by Delaney Graves and Stella Smith, who combined for 27 kills. Jillian Darland had 35 assists for the Blue Devils and Addy Miguel four aces.

In the Class 5A regional tournament, Muscatine heads to Cedar Rapids on Thursday to face Cedar Rapids Prairie.

West Liberty wins RVC Tournament: Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty followed up its regular season River Valley Conference South Division championship with a title at the RVC Tournament at Wilton High School.

As the top seed, the Comets (28-7) received a bye in the first round and then proceeded to knock off 2A No. 12 Wilton (25-18, 25-16) and 3A No. 11 Mid-Prairie (25-19, 25-22).

The Comets’ Brooklyn Buysse went for 32 assists in the championship match against Mid-Prairie after she totalled 18 against the Beavers. Sophie Buysse led the team in kills with seven in the opener versus Wilton and Ava Morrison notched the high against the Golden Hawks with 11.

West Liberty libero Monica Morales had 35 digs between the two matches with five aces. Rylee Goodale chipped in 26 digs and an ace.

In the first round, the Beavers beat Iowa City Regina (21-16, 21-17) for the right to move on to face West Liberty.

Kaylee Coss had 19 assists and 13 digs for Wilton (22-10) in the win over the Regals.

West Liberty is the top seed in 3A’s Region 7 and will host PCM on Monday. In 2A, Wilton will face the winner of Louisa-Muscatine and Durant at home on Wednesday.

Columbus loses to Washington: Columbus Community closed its regular season with a 25-9, 20-25, 25-20, 25-12 non-conference loss to Washington at home.

Columbus (6-20) was led by Victoria Howell’s 10 kills and Sara Vela’s 18 assists. Jessica Del Rio chipped in four kills. Isabelle Lagunas and Audrey Hoback paced the defensive effort by going for a combined 26 digs.

Vela and Kennedy Woepking each went for three Wildcat aces for more than half of the team’s 11 on the night.

Washington (9-23) has won its last three heading into the Class 3A postseason.

Columbus is at Cascade on Monday to open the 2A regional tournament.

Boys cross country

Muscatine eighth at MAC meet: Caden Brown finished in 24th place for Muscatine as the Muskies ended the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet with a team score of 205 to take eighth.

Jacob Mumey of Pleasant Valley was the top individual with a time of 15 minutes, 53 seconds. Teammate Andrew Miller was second at 16:51 as the Spartans posted the best score of the conference members with a tally of 18.

Six of the first seven runners to cross the finish line were from PV.

Brown finished at the 18:33 mark. Dylan Maresca was the next Muskie to finish (18:37), he was in 28th. Shiloh Morter (19:14) was 40th. Reece Eberhart (20:24) and Nathan Schmitt (20:36) scored for MHS by taking 54th and 59th.

Girls cross country

Muskies place seventh at MAC: Muscatine finished the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet with a team score of 203, which placed seventh in the 10-team conference.

The meet was hosted by Davenport West and ran at Crow Creek Park. Pleasant Valley produced the best team score, 20, and the top two individuals in Grace Boelyn and Lydia Sommer. Boelyn’s winning time was 18 minutes, 56 seconds and Sommer followed at 19:18.

North Scott had the second-best team score at 77 and Davenport Central placed third (86).

Muscatine’s effort was led by Olivia Kopf, who ran a 21:52 to finish 24th. Whitney Estabrook (22:49) took 37th and Taya Melendez (23:13) was 39th. Amelia Luna (24:20) and Katherin Schlawin (24:26) rounded out the MHS scoring by placing 51st and 52nd.