PREP REPORT: Muskie volleyball tops Grayhounds, Panthers

The Muscatine High School volleyball team got off to a 2-0 start by hosting — and sweeping — a varsity triangular at MHS that saw the Muskies score wins over Burlington and Mount Pleasant.

Muscatine needed only two sets to claim victory in its opening match against Mount Pleasant (25-14, 25-10). Burlington played the Muskies much closer and even won the first set of the nightcap, 25-17. However, Muscatine recovered to take the final two sets over the Grayhounds, 25-21 and 15-12.

In the middle match, Burlington slid by Mount Pleasant in three sets (23-25, 25-15, 15-9).

Junior Brylee Seaman had 17 kills for the Muskies between the two matches and classmate Hannah Jansen ended with 14, a vast majority coming on assists by Avery Schroeder, who had 42 in total.

Against Mount Pleasant, junior Ashleigh Ramser had three ace serves in the first set alone. She finished the match with seven and had eight total on the night. Senior libero Kyleia Salyars led MHS in digs with 23.

Wapello starts season 2-1 at WACO tournament: Three area teams competed at the WACO tournament to kick off the volleyball season. However, Wapello was the only one of the trio that left with a winning record.

Teams in attendance all played three matches and the competition was divided into two pools with no rounds beyond that. In Pool B, Wapello took care of Pekin (21-13, 21-12) and Van Buren County (21-13, 21-14) but fell to Sigourney (21-18, 21-18).

Columbus and Louisa-Muscatine were both in Pool A. In the head-to-head match, Columbus came out on top with a two-set sweep (21-10, 21-16) but lost matches to WACO (21-9, 21-17) and Centerville (21-16, 21-15).

Louisa-Muscatine finished 0-3. In addition to the loss against the Wildcats, the Falcons also dropped matches to WACO (21-5, 21-6) and Centerville (21-10, 21-15).

In total, Wapello’s Jacie Hoeg finished with 30 assists between the three matches. Emily Hemphill had 18 kills on the night for the Arrows while Quinn Veach chipped in 11.

Between the two pools, host WACO was the only team that ended the night unbeaten.

Golf

Muscatine finishes 10th at Thunder Hills: Muscatine took part in the Bobcat Invitational hosted by Western Dubuque at Thunder Hills Golf Course in Peosta, where the Muskies took 10th in an 11-team field.

Pleasant Valley was the top team at the tournament. The Spartans finished with a team score of 293. Dubuque Wahlert was runner-up at 299 and North Scott third (312). Muscatine’s team score was 393.

PV’s Sam Johnson was the meet medalist, shooting a 70 (1-under) over 18 holes. Four players tied for second place two strokes back: Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth, Dubuque Senior’s Nate Obbink, Wahlert’s Will Coohey and Western Dubuque’s Brock Wilson.

For the Muskies, Michael Henderson shot an 82, the only MHS player to keep it under triple digits. Nathan Sharar posted a 102, Sam Emmert a 105 and Noah Jones a 110.

The Muskies do not have another meet until Ottumwa on Sept. 6.

"These next couple weeks will be huge for us in order to correct some things," Henderson said. "There's a lot of potential. But each week we're seeing some progress. It obviously wasn't one of our best days.

"The course wasn't easy, but it was manageable. I've already seen a lot of improvement from our guys."