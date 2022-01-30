Prep report: Muskies 6th at MAC wrestling meet: Wilton, West Liberty top 2 at RVC

Muscatine High School wrestlers Mason Crabtree and Evan Franke were runners-up at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet on Saturday while Kaden Fisher led the rest of the pack with a third-place finish.

Bettendorf, ranked by IAwrestle.com as the sixth-best dual team in Class 3A, won the conference team title at Muscatine High School, scoring 256.5 points. North Scott, ranked eighth in 3A, took second with 226 and Pleasant Valley was third (209.5).

Muscatine finished sixth with 91.5 points out of 10 teams.

At 145 pounds, Crabtree (16-9) took an 8-2 decision against North Scott's Adam Link before netting a 15-0 technical fall over Davenport West's Kelton Youngberg in the semifinals. However, Crabtree was pinned in one-minute, 20-seconds in the title bout against Bettendorf's 3A third-ranked Dustin Bohren (30-5).

Franke (23-6), the Muskies' 11th-ranked 220-pounder in 3A, pinned North Scott's Nate Schneckloth and recorded a 5-2 decision over Mitchell Howard of Central DeWitt to reach the finals. Assumption's 2A second-ranked Aiden Morgan (25-4) took the crown at 220, though, pinning Franke in 2:46.