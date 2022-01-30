Prep report: Muskies 6th at MAC wrestling meet: Wilton, West Liberty top 2 at RVC

Muscatine High School wrestlers Mason Crabtree and Evan Franke were runners-up at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet on Saturday while Kaden Fisher led the rest of the pack with a third-place finish.
Bettendorf, ranked by IAwrestle.com as the sixth-best dual team in Class 3A, won the conference team title at Muscatine High School, scoring 256.5 points. North Scott, ranked eighth in 3A, took second with 226 and Pleasant Valley was third (209.5).
Muscatine finished sixth with 91.5 points out of 10 teams.
At 145 pounds, Crabtree (16-9) took an 8-2 decision against North Scott's Adam Link before netting a 15-0 technical fall over Davenport West's Kelton Youngberg in the semifinals. However, Crabtree was pinned in one-minute, 20-seconds in the title bout against Bettendorf's 3A third-ranked Dustin Bohren (30-5).
Franke (23-6), the Muskies' 11th-ranked 220-pounder in 3A, pinned North Scott's Nate Schneckloth and recorded a 5-2 decision over Mitchell Howard of Central DeWitt to reach the finals. Assumption's 2A second-ranked Aiden Morgan (25-4) took the crown at 220, though, pinning Franke in 2:46.
Fisher (13-12) rebounded from a loss to Bettendorf's second-ranked Bradley Hill (34-1), who took home the conference's most outstanding wrestler award, to pin Central DeWitt's Alejandro Almanza in the consolation match to earn a bump up the podium.
Lincoln Brookhart (17-15) took fourth for Muscatine at 132, as did Chale Lewis (18-11) at 138.
Conner Beck (18-14) was fifth at 152.
Wilton wins RVC tournament: With 177.5 team points, the Wilton Beavers finished atop the 14-team River Valley Conference wrestling tournament. West Liberty took second with 163.
Monticello (114) rounded out the top three and Durant took 12th (37.5).
Wilton's Class 1A fifth-ranked Brody Brisker (40-1) won a title at 113 pounds while teammate Jordan Dusenberry (34-6), ranked seventh, took the 120-pound division.
The Beavers also had a winner at 138 in Owen Milder (35-7) and a runner-up at 170 in Kaden Shirk (34-6).
West Liberty had three title winners in 2A seventh-ranked lightweight Colin Cassady (37-4), third-ranked 170-pounder Drake Colllins (38-3) and Felipe Molina (34-10) at 182.
Ranked ninth in 1A Ethan Gast (34-3) of Durant was the top wrestler at 126.
Wilton's Trae Hagen (22-4) took third at 132 while the Beavers' Garrett Burkle (26-9) finished the same at 145 as did Maxwell Yohe (23-13) at 160.
The Comets' Diego Sanchez (21-12) was runner-up at 138, as was 145's Joshua Zeman (30-11), 11th-ranked Jahsiah Galvan (30-6) at 195 and heavyweight Quintyn Rocha (33-13).
Columbus-WMU, Wapello in top three at SEISC meet: While West Burlington-Notre Dame ran away from the competition at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference wrestling tournament, two area teams finished in the top three with the Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats scoring 144 points and Wapello Indians 141 to place second and third, respectively.
Notre Dame's final tally was 249.5. Louisa-Muscatine placed eighth out of a dozen teams with 66.
The Wildcats had two grapplers take their weight class in Class 2A second-ranked 120-pounder Lane Scorpil and heavyweight Russell Coil (24-8).
Ty Scorpil (36-0) improved to 36-8 on the season to finish runner-up at 113 for Columbus while Kai Malone (22-19) was second at 220. Wildcat Markel Zapiensz (16-12) took third at 195.
Wapello's 126-pounder Garret Dickey (22-15) was second. The Indians had a handful of wrestlers take third.
Those included: lightweight Dawson Tipps (25-7); 120-pounder Zach Harbison (31-12); 138-pounder Dylan Woodruff (13-4); 182-pounder Caleb Ealey (27-12) and Jacob Miller (18-13) at 220.
L-M saw heavyweight Spencer Kessel (26-9) go for a second-place finish while Kendal Pugh (30-8) took third at 160.
Bowling
L-M boys win Lancer Invite, girls take second: The Louisa-Muscatine boys bowling team advanced past the preliminary round to defeat the Camanche Storm in the championship dual match at the Lancer Invitational at Davenport's Big River Bowling.
The L-M girls made it to the final round as well, but fell short of Camanche on that side.
Muscatine and Durant also participated, but did not advance out of the preliminary round.