Prep report: Muskies beat Clinton; Corbin has big game for L-M

After one quarter of play, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team led the Clinton River Queens 24-5, and the Muskies didn't look back, ultimately taking its first Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season by a 64-27 final.
The Muskies improve to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
Ashlyn McGinnis led Muscatine with 12 points. Karly Ricketts also reached double figures in the win and Becca Haag came off the bench to score 11 points and grab eight rebounds.
Muscatine's next game comes Friday at Davenport West.
Corbin lead L-M to win: Senior Kaylee Corbin scored 32 points for the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons, as the team won its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game against Hillcrest Academy, 60-31.
Its the fourth win of the season for L-M in as many games.
The Falcons play Pekin at home on Friday.
Drake leads Beavers over Durant: Senior Kelsey Drake scored 25 points for the Class 2A No. 15 Wilton Beavers in a 67-48 win over the Durant Wildcats in River Valley Conference South Division play at Wilton High School.
Drake also added seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks while teammates Ella Caffery and Mallory Lange also reached double-digit point totals. Caffery went for 16 points while Lange added 11 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Wilton accumulated a dozen steals in total.
Wilton’s next contest comes Friday against Monticello at home. Durant doesn’t play again until Dec. 14, when the Wildcats will be in Iowa City against Regina Catholic.
Wolford paces Arrows in victory: Wapello sophomore Tatum Wolford had 18 points in the Arrows’ 46-29 win over the Pekin Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest at Wapello High School.
Wolford was 4 of 5 from the floor, including 2 of 3 on 3-point attempts while sinking all eight of her free throw attempts.
Senior Serah Shafer also added 13 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and four steals. In all, Wapello amassed 18 steals, led by seven from senior Lindsy Massner.
Wapello is on the road for its next game, the Arrows will be at Highland on Friday.
West Liberty dominates Monticello: The Comets came out hot and didn't let up, beating River Valley Conference North Division for Monticello, 40-28.
The Class 3A ninth-ranked Comets' next game is at home against Bellevue on Dec. 13.
Wildcats fall behind early, can’t complete comeback: The Columbus Wildcats held relatively even with the WACO Warriors over the final three quarters of play, with WACO outscoring Columbus 38-33 over that span, but after an 18-5 lead after the first quarter proved insurmountable for Columbus.
A contest featuring teams from opposite divisions in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference, WACO took the game by a 55-38 final at Columbus High School.
The Wildcats had two players finish in double figures, with junior Sera Vela scoring 14 and freshman Lily Coil adding 10 with eight rebounds.
Columbus’ next game comes Thursday at Hillcrest Academy.
Boys basketball
Clinton denies Muskies a win: Muscatine was unable to capture its first win of the season, dropping its Mississippi Athletic Conference opener to Clinton, 59-42.
Senior Braden Hufford led the Muskies (0-2, 0-1 MAC) with 11 points on 5 of 10 shooting. Freshman Luke Wieskamp followed with nine and added five rebounds.
Clinton (1-3, 1-0 MAC) was led by Jai Jensen's 23.
Muscatine's next game is at MHS on Friday night against Davenport West.
Wapello's fourth quarter comeback earns Indians a win: Trailing 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter, the Wapello Indians ended up 47-43 winners against Pekin at Wapello High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.
Wapello's next game is Friday at Highland.
West Liberty suffers lopsided loss to Monticello: Led by 25 points from Preston Ries, the Monticello Panthers beat the West Liberty Comets, 75-34, in River Valley Conference South Division play at Monticello High School.
Monticello also saw Tate Petersen record 19 points and 14 from Trey Kuper.
West Liberty will seek its first win of the season when its season resumes on Dec. 13, when the Comets will be home for Bellevue.
L-M on the wrong side of blowout: In what was a close game after one quarter of play, as the Hillcrest Academy Ravens led the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons 8-5 after the first eight minutes of play, it proved to be the Ravens that were too much for the Falcons to handle.
When the dust settled, Hillcrest Academy was a 62-35 winner over the Falcons in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Louisa-Muscatine HIgh School.
The Ravens won the second quarter, 17-4.
Louisa-Muscatine’s next contest will be Friday at home against Pekin.
Wilton defeats Durant: Four of the Wilton Beavers’ five starters scored in double figures in a 68-37 win over River Valley Conference North Division rival Durant at Wilton High School.
Caden Kirkman had 18 points with seven rebounds, four assists and five blocks for the winning side. Sophomore Landyn Putman added 13 points and eight rebounds while Aidan Walker (13 points) and Jackson Hull (10) also factored heavily into the Beavers’ scoring.
Durant is home for Anamosa on Friday while Wilton is home for Monticello.
WACO beats up on Columbus: Led by a solid performance from its bench, the WACO Warriors finished off a wire-to-wire win over Columbus in a non-conference game between cross-division sides of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference teams. The Warriors beat the Wildcats, 78-29, at Columbus High School.
The Warriors had three players record double-digit point totals, with two of those coming off the bench in Vincent Jones, who had a game-high 16 and Reece Oswald (11 points). Starter Hunter Hughes ended with a dozen as well.
Columbus was coming off its first win on the season last Friday, a 53-50 victory over Louisa-Muscatine. The Wildcats will hit the hardwood again on Thursday with a road game against Hillcrest Academy.