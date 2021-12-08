Prep report: Muskies beat Clinton; Corbin has big game for L-M

Wilton’s next contest comes Friday against Monticello at home. Durant doesn’t play again until Dec. 14, when the Wildcats will be in Iowa City against Regina Catholic.

Wolford paces Arrows in victory: Wapello sophomore Tatum Wolford had 18 points in the Arrows’ 46-29 win over the Pekin Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest at Wapello High School.

Wolford was 4 of 5 from the floor, including 2 of 3 on 3-point attempts while sinking all eight of her free throw attempts.

Senior Serah Shafer also added 13 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and four steals. In all, Wapello amassed 18 steals, led by seven from senior Lindsy Massner.

Wapello is on the road for its next game, the Arrows will be at Highland on Friday.

West Liberty dominates Monticello: The Comets came out hot and didn't let up, beating River Valley Conference North Division for Monticello, 40-28.

The Class 3A ninth-ranked Comets' next game is at home against Bellevue on Dec. 13.