Senior Lanie Weikert had a goal and two assists Tuesday night as the Muscatine High School girls' soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over Central DeWitt at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Scoreless at halftime, the Muskies received goals from Weikert, Brooklyn McGinnis and Alex Bitterman to improve to 3-1 in conference play. Muscatine finished the match with 18 shots, 11 of those on goal.

Tatiana Lopez recorded an assist for Muscatine and freshman Mallory Bruhn had six saves in goal.

Muscatine (3-3) plays host to Dubuque Hempstead on Thursday night before heading to Cedar Rapids on Friday to take on Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Boys track & field

Muskies win relay at Gateway: Muscatine's Jimelle Forkpa, Brayden Lane, Daniel Adams and Paul Henry teamed to win the sprint medley relay Tuesday night at the Clinton Gateway Classic.

The quartet crossed in 1 minute, 37.76 seconds to edge Northeast's relay team by six-hundredths of a second.

Muscatine's Daniel Adams had the only other top-three finish for the Muskies. He was third in the 110-high hurdles in 15.42 seconds.

Bettendorf won the meet with 98 points, followed by Pleasant Valley (93.5) and Central DeWitt (88). Muscatine was 11th in the 12-team field with 26.5 points.

Boys tennis

Assumption 7, Muscatine 2: Muscatine posted wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles Tuesday afternoon in a conference dual loss to Assumption.

Ryan Kirkpatrick beat Assumption's Adam Nikulski 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles slot. Kirkpatrick and Trey Ulses teamed up for a 7-5, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles over Assumption's Nikulski and Grant Sim.

Ulses hung tough with Tyler Welch at No. 2 singles before dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision.

Muscatine returns to action Thursday in Davenport at West High.

Boys golf

Wapello claims home invite: Paced by medalist Cooper Garrison's 79, the Wapello boys golf team won its home invitational Wednesday at Heritage Oaks with a 339 total.

Zach Harbison turned in an 85 and Casey Short posted an 86 for the Indians, who finished 44 strokes of Winfield-Mount Union.

Grant Watson had a 93 to lead Columbus.