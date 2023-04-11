DAVENPORT — Ranked fifth this week in Iowa Class 4A, the Muscatine High School boys' soccer team backed it up with a 3-0 conference win Monday evening over Davenport North.

Senior captains Drake Gray and Nate Larsen scored goals for the Muskies along with classmate Reece Eberhard.

The Muskies (3-1, 1-1 MAC) led 1-0 at halftime before piecing together two scores in the second half for their second straight win in the series over North.

Muscatine travels to The Pitch in Eldridge next Monday night for a conference match with North Scott.

Track and field

Kessel continues to dazzle: Louisa-Muscatine senior Spencer Kessel has been in a league of his own this year in the shot put.

Already the state leader in the event, Kessel unleashed a throw of 64 feet, 0.5 inch Monday night at the Mike Kautz Invitational in Lone Tree to win the event. The throw is 11th on Iowa's all-time best list and is more than six feet farther than the next best throw in the state this season.

Columbus compiled 177.5 points to win the meet. The Wildcats won nine events in the meet, including relay victories in the 800, 1,600, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays.

Jeff Hoback (100), Kaden Amigon (200), Alexander Rees (110 hurdles and 400 hurdles) and Triston Miller (high jump) also recorded wins.

Tennis

Muskies stumble to Pleasant Valley: The Muscatine High School boys tennis team ran into a buzzsaw Monday against state-ranked Pleasant Valley in a conference dual meet.

Pleasant Valley won all nine matches in straight sets. Muscatine's Ryan Kirkpatrick dropped a 6-4, 6-1 match at No. 1 to Folu Adekunle. In doubles, Kirkpatrick and Troy Ulses managed to win three games in a 6-1, 6-2 defeat.

On the girls side, Muscatine didn't fare any better in a 9-0 loss to PV. The Spartans won all nine matches in straight sets and didn't drop more than two games in any of the sets.

The Muscatine boys host Clinton in a dual meet Thursday while the girls travel to Clinton.