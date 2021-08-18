 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT: Muskies come in 8th at Lancer Invite
PREP BOYS GOLF

PREP REPORT: Muskies come in 8th at Lancer Invite

  • Updated
  • 0

LONG GROVE, Iowa — The Muscatine boys golf team finished eighth in a 12-team field at the Lancer Invitational on Wednesday, a tournament hosted by North Scott and included all 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference members.

As a team, the Muskies golfed a 351, and finished ahead of Davenport Central (365), Davenport West (392), Davenport North (409) and Clinton (424).

Pleasant Valley, behind medalist Nathan Tillman's 72, took first with a team score of 303. Johnston was second at 306 and Epworth third (316).

Tillman shot 35 on the front 9 and a 37 on the back. Johnston's Matt Pineda was the runner-up, he carded a 73, going 35-38 on each half of the course.

Muscatine was led by Michael Henderson, who shot a 79 (42-37). The junior tied for sixth overall in the individual scoring and posted his best 18-hole card on the season by two strokes. 

"I'm really happy Mike," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "It was a 180-degree attitude change from Monday. He works hard on that in practice and it translated into good play today."

Doug Custis was the second-best Muskie at the event with an 86 while Miles Melendez and Braden Hufford each shot a 93 to round out the scoring for Muscatine.

"We just had way too many mistakes," said Schultz. "The green speeds were slower than what we were used to. We wasted a lot of strokes in and around the green ... Glynns Creek is a beautiful course ... but we were slow to adjust."

The Muskies are back at on Thursday as the team will be playing in the Warrior Invitational hosted by Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Country Club.

