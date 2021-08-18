PREP REPORT: Muskies come in 8th at Lancer Invite

LONG GROVE, Iowa — The Muscatine boys golf team finished eighth in a 12-team field at the Lancer Invitational on Wednesday, a tournament hosted by North Scott and included all 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference members.

As a team, the Muskies golfed a 351, and finished ahead of Davenport Central (365), Davenport West (392), Davenport North (409) and Clinton (424).

Pleasant Valley, behind medalist Nathan Tillman's 72, took first with a team score of 303. Johnston was second at 306 and Epworth third (316).

Tillman shot 35 on the front 9 and a 37 on the back. Johnston's Matt Pineda was the runner-up, he carded a 73, going 35-38 on each half of the course.

Muscatine was led by Michael Henderson, who shot a 79 (42-37). The junior tied for sixth overall in the individual scoring and posted his best 18-hole card on the season by two strokes.

"I'm really happy Mike," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "It was a 180-degree attitude change from Monday. He works hard on that in practice and it translated into good play today."

Doug Custis was the second-best Muskie at the event with an 86 while Miles Melendez and Braden Hufford each shot a 93 to round out the scoring for Muscatine.