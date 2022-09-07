PREP REPORT: Muskies come up short in swimming, volleyball, golf

Kaelen Tjebkes produced the only win out of 12 events for the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team on Tuesday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual against Davenport Central.

The Muskies lost the meet at MHS' Carver Poo, 116-61.

Tjebkes won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 26.82 seconds.

She added a second place effort in the 100 freestyle at 1:00.62, behind winner Gabby Hanson's 59.42. In the 500 free, Muscatine's Maya Simpson was second (6:28.95) and Hadley Hilbrant did the same in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.74) and Brynn Castle in the diving competition with a score of 135.60.

Muscatine's also took second to Central in all three relay races. Both teams will compete on Saturday in Clinton.

Volleyball

Assumption flexes muscle against Muscatine: The Muscatine Muskies’ tough start to the Mississippi Athletic Conference schedule continued with a three-set road loss to Davenport Assumption, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14, in Davenport.

Hannah Jansen led the Muskies in kills with five. Marissa Swift added four, which contributed to a 13-assist effort by MHS setter Avery Schroeder.

Muscatine (6-4, 0-3 MAC) saw Jansen lead the defensive effort as well as she tallied eight digs, a shared team high with Ashleigh Ramser. Anna Bode had seven.

Assumption (9-3, 3-0) scored 10 aces and was led by nine kills from A.J. Schubert and 32 assists from Ellie Schubert.

Muscatine returns to MAC play at home on Tuesday against 5A No. 13 Bettendorf.

Short-handed Columbus falls to WMU: Playing without starting middle hitter Lily Coil and outside Victoria Howell proved too much to overcome for the Columbus Wildcats Tuesdday night against Winfield-Mount Union.

The Wolves came out victorious in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division match at Winfield-Mount Union High School. Columbus was beaten in straight sets, 25-9, 25-6, 25-17.

Columbus lost Coil prior to its last match against Wapello and lost Howell, who leads the team in kills this season with xx, early in the contest against the Wolves. In their place, Aracely Garca led the Wildcats with four kills while Kennedy Woepking added three. Columbus setter Sara Vela ended with eight assists and Isabelle Lagunas contributed a team-high three digs.

Vela, Garza and Miram Ruvalcaba all had ace serves.

Columbus is slated to see its next action on Saturday in the Williamsburg Invitational.

Arrows notch four-set win over Highland: Wapello Arrows setter Jacie Hoeg tallied 44 assists in her team’s Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division home win over the Highland Huskies, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23.

Hoeg’s performance played a part in big kill totals for Emily Hemphill and Quinn Veach. Hemphill posted a match-best 24 kills on 49 attempts while Veach went for 17. Montana Boline, Madelyn Lanz and Tyra Lanz combined for eight more kills to round out the Wapello (7-11) attack.

Hemphill also led the Arrows in digs with 21. Teammate Olyvia Malone added 20 more and Veach 13. Veach, Malone and Madelyn Lanz also all had two aces each as Wapello went for seven scoring serves as a team.

The Arrows' next match will be Thursday at Hillcrest Academy.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wilton's Coss, Durant's Fusco lead teams' effort: Wilton's Audra Coss ran a time of 22:03 to take 13th place at the 49th annual Tipton Invitational at Tipton City Park.

Solon won the girls competition with a score of 30. Host Tipton was runner-up (56) and Iowa City Regina third (113). On the boys side, Tipton was the top team at 42. Regina came in second (73) and Solon third (80).

The Louisa-Muscatine girls placed ninth (265). For the boys, Wilton was ninth (269), Louisa-Muscatine 10th (291), Durant 12th (343) and Wapello 13th (381).

For the girls, Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco wasn't far behind and finished 16th with a time of 22:30. Wilton's Charlotte Brown placed 26th (23:44).

Wapello was also there and placed Kenadee Helscher 44th (26:00).

On the boys side, Regina's Aiden O'Neil ran a meet best 17:04.

Wilton's Deacon Duffe placed 25th (19:18).

Columbus boys and girls take second: Both the Columbus boys and girls cross country teams placed second at a meet hosted by Sigourney on Tuesday.

Damian Vergara was the third-best individual to cross on the boys side to lead the Wildcats, who posted a team score of 48 and are ranked 20th in Class 1A. North Mahaska was the winner with a low of 21.

The girls team posted a tally of 35, but Montezuma's near-perfect score of 19 was the runaway winner.

Ariania Vergara took fourth with a time of 24:00. Aly Steil of North Mahaska was the individual winner at 22:10. Naveiah Garza ran a 26:11 for the Wildcats to place 11th. Columbus also received scored from Averi Sipers (18th with a time of 27:36), Quinn Yotter (28:34, 22nd) and Kimmy Gonzalez (28:52, 23rd).

The top runner on the boys side was North Mahaska's Luke Harmon (17:39). Vergara's top three effort came in at 18:32 with Gage Heyne (17:50) taking second.

Other Wildcats to score for the boys were: Tim Hills-Carrier (19:25, eighth), Bryan Tlatenchi (19:55, ninth), Cael Phillips (20:02, 11th) and Oscar Alcala (23:07, 29th).

Colmbus' next meet comes on Thurs., Sept. 15, in Fort Madison.

Boys golf

Muskies return to action: After a two week break in competition, the Muscatine Muskies returned to the links and took sixth out of seven teams at the Ottumwa Golf and Country Club.

Muscatine posted a team score of 362, led by Michael Henderson’s 86. Indianola’s 297 won the meet, an effort led by medalist Jackson Overton’s 70 and runner-up Preson Bily, who was two strokes back.

Indianola had three of the top four scores. Burlington’s Tomas Rascon shot a 73 and Jackson Buchanan shot a 75 for the winning lineup.

Muscatine’s Nathan Sharar nearly matched Henderson, who placed 22nd. Sharar carded an 88 and teammate Noah Jones recorded a 90. Sam Emmert (98) was the fourth score counted toward the Muskies’ total.

The Muskies next meet is Thursday, Sept. 15, at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City.