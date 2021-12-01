Prep report: Muskies' comeback comes up short against Spartans

Behind 20 points from junior Halle Vice, the Pleasant Valley Spartans turned the Muscatine High School girls basketball team's home opener sour early.

Vice scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half as PV built a double-digit lead and went on to post a 41-30 victory at Muscatine High School.

The Muskies made a furious run after the break that bled into the fourth quarter, but the comeback bid was ultimately stymied by the Spartans.

Muscatine is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference heading into Friday night's game at Davenport Central.

The Muskies got to within three points after a baseline jumper by senior guard Karly Ricketts fell to make it 32-29 PV in the opening minutes of the fourth.

“We got down by as much as 14,” Muscatine head coach John McBride said. “It just gets tough to come back … But the kids didn’t give up. We have no reason to hang our heads. Our players are running a brand new system and I hadn’t seen the zone Pleasant Valley plays. At halftime we made an adjustment and did better, but we have to have that kind of effort from start to finish.”

Ricketts, a senior, led Muscatine with 13 points. Senior Mya Jansen had six and Jazmeriah Jones added four.