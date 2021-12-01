Prep report: Muskies' comeback comes up short against Spartans

Behind 20 points from junior Halle Vice, the Pleasant Valley Spartans turned the Muscatine High School girls basketball team's home opener sour early.
Vice scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half as PV built a double-digit lead and went on to post a 41-30 victory at Muscatine High School.
The Muskies made a furious run after the break that bled into the fourth quarter, but the comeback bid was ultimately stymied by the Spartans.
Muscatine is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference heading into Friday night's game at Davenport Central.
The Muskies got to within three points after a baseline jumper by senior guard Karly Ricketts fell to make it 32-29 PV in the opening minutes of the fourth.
“We got down by as much as 14,” Muscatine head coach John McBride said. “It just gets tough to come back … But the kids didn’t give up. We have no reason to hang our heads. Our players are running a brand new system and I hadn’t seen the zone Pleasant Valley plays. At halftime we made an adjustment and did better, but we have to have that kind of effort from start to finish.”
Ricketts, a senior, led Muscatine with 13 points. Senior Mya Jansen had six and Jazmeriah Jones added four.
PV (1-0, 1-0 MAC) freshman Reagan Pagniano, who ended with seven points, made pivotal plays midway through the fourth after the Ricketts hoop closed the gap. The Spartans forced 24 Muscatine turnovers, converting several into transition scores and free throw opportunities.
The Wildcats can't hang onto to halftime lead: After two quarters of play against West Branch, the Durant Wildcats led 23-21.
It wouldn't last, however, as West Branch ended up a 54-39 home winner in River Valley Conference South play.
Senior Delaynie Luneckas led the Bears (1-0, 1-0 RVC South) with 21 points.
It would have been the Durant girls' first victory over West Branch since 2015.
Durant (0-2, 0-2 RVC South) plays again Friday, when the Wildcats get a home game against Class 3A No. 9 West Liberty.
Shafer leads Arrows past Wildcats: Wapello senior Serah Shafer scored 15 points in the Arrows' 49-23 win over the Columbus Wildcats at Columbus High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North action.
Sera Vela had the Columbus (1-3, 0-1 SEISC North) high with eight points.
Wapello (1-2, 1-1 SEISC North) also got a six-point performance from Jacie Hoeg.
Wapello is on the road against Hillcrest Academy on Friday while Columbus will be back at home against Louisa-Muscatine.
No. 9 West Liberty opens with lopsided win: The Class 3A ninth-ranked West Liberty Comets started the 2021-22 season in victorious fashion, sinking the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks, 61-38, at Mid-Prairie High School in a River Valley Conference South contest.
West Liberty (1-0, 1-0 RVC South) went into the halftime break with a 32-14 advantage, a margin that proved too rich for Mid-Prairie (1-1, 1-1 RVC South).
The Comets visit Durant on Friday.
Boys basketball
Wapello takes care of Columbus: The Wapello Indians' Maddox Griffin single-handedly outscored the Columbus Wildcats, as Wapello won, 58-20, at Wapello High School on Tuesday night.
Griffin ended with 26 points. Jackson Lanz added 10 for Wapello, which started the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division slate with a victory after dropping the season opener to Wilton.
Timothy Hills-Carrier led Columbus (0-1, 0-1 SEISC North) with seven.
The Indians are at Hillcrest Academy on Friday night while Columbus is home for Louisa-Muscatine on Friday for its second game of the 2021-22 campaign.
West Branch edges Durant: After a furious comeback by the Durant Wildcats tied the game against West Branch in the second half, the Bears were able to escape with a 70-67 win over the Wildcats at West Branch High School.
The Bears took a 43-27 lead into the intermission, only to see Durant close the deficit to four by the end of the third quarter, tying it in the fourth.
Garrett Hollenback led Durant with a game-high 23 points. The junior did so on 9 of 14 shooting as teammates Nolan DeLong and Drake Shelangoski chipped in 15 points each.
Sophomore Holden Arnaman led the winning side with 22 points.
Durant plays host to West Liberty on Friday.
Golden Hawks pile it on Comets: The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks followed a stellar first quarter performance that led to a 24-7 lead by holding the West Liberty Comets scoreless in the second quarter to take a 44-7 lead into halftime.
Mid-Prairie ended up winning 66-22 at Mid-Prairie High School.
Senior Carter Harmsen had a game high 17 points for Mid-Prairie. West Liberty was led in scoring by sophomore Jayce McHugh's 11.
West Liberty is at Durant on Friday.
Wrestling
Comets go 2-1: The West Liberty wrestling team scored a couple of wins over North Mahaska (48-33) and New London (48-29), but couldn't match Lisbon, who won 64-15 against West Liberty at New London High School.
Class 2A eighth-ranked Colin Cassady (106 pounds) and fifth-ranked Drake Collins (170) went undefeated for West Liberty.
West Liberty will be at the Willard Howell Invitational on Saturday at Wapello High School.
Wapello wrestlers go 2-1 at quad: The Wapello Indians were able to get the better of Mid-Prairie to the tune of a 51-27 score and dominate English Valleys-Tri County 72-6, but host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont proved too much, beating Wapello 39-29.
The Indians had a handful of wrestlers record three wins for the meet, including lightweight Dawson Tipps, Garret Dickey (120), Jacob Chamberlin (132), Elijah Belzer (152) and Caleb Ealey (195).
Wapello hosts the Willard Howell Invitational on Saturday.
Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union-Lone Tree splits duals: The Columbus Wildcats were able to score a convincing 59-15 over over Mount Pleasant, but fell to Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-12.
Class 2A second-ranked senior Lane Scorpil of Columbus-WMU-LT went 2-0 at 120 pounds at the triangular, held at CR Prairie High School. He one was of two Wildcats to win against CR Prairie. Jacob Nelson at 106 was the other.
Columbus-WMU-LT's next meet is Saturday in Wapello at the Willard Howell Invitational.