PREP REPORT: Muskies, Comets pick up conference doubleheader sweeps

The Class 3A third-ranked Muscatine High School softball team picked up a pair of big wins in the Mississippi Athletic Conference by sweeping a road doubleheader against the 11th-ranked Bettendorf Bulldogs.

Muscatine scored late runs in each that sealed the victories, the first went in the Muskies' favor, 4-3, and the second, 2-0.

Bettendorf tied the first game at 2-2 in the third, but runs in the sixth and seventh swayed the contest the Muskies' way, with pitcher Bree Seaman getting the win.

Ysabel Lerma had two RBIs for Muscatine (23-2, 11-1 MAC) on a home run in the third.

Kyleia Salyars and Karly Ricketts produced runs in the seventh inning of Game 2, breaking a scoreless tie. Maura Chalupa was awarded the win. She threw a complete-game shutout and held Bettendorf (16-9, 8-2 MAC) to three hits.

West Liberty sweeps doubleheader against Mid-Prairie: While the Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets had little trouble disposing of the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks in Game 1 of a River Valley Conference South Division doubleheader, the Comets persevered in a much closer nightcap.

West Liberty won the first game, 10-1, and took the second, 7-4.

In the opener, the home Comets (13-3 11-0 RVC) raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first that was capped off by a two-run home run by Sailor Hall.

To start Game 2, West Liberty fell behind 2-0 but tied it in the fifth. After the Golden Hawks (11-9, 6-4 RVC) picked up one, Pearson Hall put the Comets on top at 4-3 with a long ball that was followed by a two-RBI hit by McKinzie Akers.

Wapello’s big inning spurs win over WMU: The Wapello Arrows exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning to beat the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves 21-10 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Ada Boysen went 4 of 5 with a triple and four RBIs while also going for the win for Wapello (12-8, 6-5 SEISC). She pitched five innings and struck out eight.

Emily Hemphill added a 4 for 5 effort that included a triple, and Serah Shafer went 3 of 4 with a pair of doubles and three driven in. Ashlyn McKenzie produced four RBIs against WMU (5-8, 5-8 SEISC).

Falcons cruise to win over Hillcrest Academy: The Class 2A seventh-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons picked up a lopsided Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division road win in beating Hillcrest Academy 12-4.

Hannah Kissell was credited with the win after she threw all seven innings for L-M (16-5, 13-0 SEISC) and held the Ravens (4-11, 2-8 SEISC) to one earned run on eight hits while striking out eight.

McKenzie Kissell finished the game 4 of 5 with a home run and a pair of RBIs, one of two Falcons with a homer. Morgan Stecher also went deep, ending up 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Piper Brant and Bree Randall each drove in two for the Falcons while Jersey Lessenger produced one.

Wildcats outlast Pekin: The Columbus Wildcats scored in five of seven innings to earn an 8-3 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win over the Pekin Panthers at home.

Jocelyn Fulton 4-for-4 with a two-run home run for the Wildcats (11-9, 7-6 SEISC). Libby White and Kennedy Woepking added two hits apiece in seven combined at-bats. White and Susy Herrera contributed RBIs.

Lily Coil lasted five innings against Pekin (5-11, 4-8 SEISC) in getting the win. She allowed five hits, two runs and two free passes while going for eight strikeouts.

Durant shut out at Regina: The Durant Wildcats defeated Class 2A sixth-ranked Iowa City Regina at home last Friday, 3-0, but weren't able to capture the season sweep at Regina, where the Regals won Monday night's River Valley Conference South Division contest, 7-0.

Durant (8-14, 5-4 RVC) kept the game scoreless through four innings, but Regina (12-8, 5-3 RVC) broke through with a run in the fifth and six in the sixth.

The Wildcats were held to just one hit and drew one walk and had two hit batters. Regina's Emma Nibaur was credited with the win.

Baseball

Indians outlast Wolves: The Wapello Indians used a five-run second inning to score a 10-6 road win in Southeast Iowa Super Conference South Division play against Winfield-Mount Union.

Matthew Helscher went 3 for 3 and scored two runs for the Indians (3-10, 3-7 SEISC). Ryan McDonough, Carson Belzer and Cooper Garrison all recorded multiple hits in the contest in the win.

The Wolves (2-13, 2-11 SEISC) had three hits. Owen Housman got the win on the mound for the Indians. He lasted five innings, allowed one earned run and struck out seven. Housman also added a triple and an RBI at the plate.

Comets split two verus Golden Hawks: The West Liberty Comets were able to end Game 1 against the Class 2A eighth-ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks in just four innings, 16-1, but the visitors got the better of the Comets in Game 2, 7-3.

Caleb Wulf allowed three hits in the four-inning win for the Comets (8-10, 5-6 RVC). Wulf also went 3 of 4 at the plate with two doubles and six RBIs. Drake Collins homered and drove in three while Colin Cassady was 4 for 4 with four runs scored.

Mid-Prairie (12-8, 7-6 RVC) turned eight hits into seven runs in the nightcap. Bowen Burmeister got the win for the Golden Hawks.

Jensen, River Kings throttle Muscatine: The Muscatine Muskies scored one run in the first inning in each game of the Mississippi Athletic Conference road doubleheader at Durgin Baseball Complex in Clinton, but the River Kings swept the series.

The Muskies were on the wrong side of a crazy 20-10 opener, then were victims of 13 strikeouts by Clinton’s Jai Jensen, who threw a complete game in the River Kings’ 8-1 victory in Game 2.

Through 4 ½ innings of Game 1, Muscatine (4-20, 1-11 MAC) led 10-8, but Clinton (10-9, 7-5 MAC) responded with a dozen runs in the bottom to end it in six. Clinton gave up 12 Muskie hits as Zac Presson got the win.

In the nightcap, Jensen kept the Muscatine bats at bay, allowing just the one run on two hits and two walks.

Wildcats' brief lead doesn't hold: With four runs in the top of the third inning at Iowa City Regina, the Durant Wildcats took a 4-3 lead on the Regals in River Valley Conference South Division play.

But Regina answered with seven in the bottom half of the frame, and ended up a 17-7 winner in six innings.

Durant (11-6, 8-5 RVC) got a home run from Ben Orr, who ended with three RBIs. Leadoff hitter Ethan Gast drove in two while Garrett Hollenback added one.

Jack Tierney pitched five innings, allowing four runs for Regina (11-8, 11-3 RVC) and getting the win. Bryce Czarnetzki took the loss.

L-M caves in sixth to Ravens: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons took a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning but went scoreless in the top before allowing a seven-run frame to the hosting Hillcrest Academy Ravens.

Each side tallied eight hits in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest. The Falcons (3-13, 3-8 SEISC) had the only two extra-base hits of the game (both doubles), but Hillcrest Academy (7-8, 6-4 SEISC) walked twice and had two reach after being hit by pitches. Xander Bieri and Ty Northrup had RBIs for L-M.

The Ravens didn’t allow any free passes as Seth Ours got the win. Allen Stauffer was given the loss.

Wilton struggles against Anamosa: The Wilton Beavers were downed on the road by the Anamosa Blue Raiders, 18-6, in River Valley Conference play.

Wilton (1-14, 1-11 RVC) surrendered seven runs to Anamosa (12-6, 9-3 RVC) in each of the second and sixth innings. The Beavers scored five in the second and trailed 8-6 heading into the third before the Blue Raiders ran away with it. Gavin Schnepper had two hits and drove in four Wilton runs. Mason Ormsby had the other Beaver RBI.

Jared Nelson got the win for Anamosa while Drew Keith took the loss.

