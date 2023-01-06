PREP REPORT: Muskies drop dual to Central DeWitt while Beavers stay unbeaten

The Muscatine High School wrestling team won six of 14 weight classes in a home Mississippi Athletic Conference dual against Central DeWitt as the visiting Sabers won the match, 43-30.

Central DeWitt took advantage of two open weights in the Muskies’ lineup for 12 uncontested points.

Evan Franke, Muscatine’s Class 3A eighth-ranked 220-pounder, scored a pin, as did 120-pounder Rex Buster, 126-pounder Lincoln Brookhart and 185-pounder Kam Evans.

Evans was losing 7-0 when he got Central DeWitt’s Layton Slaymaker on his back midway through the second period.

Muscatine also had Seth Reiland obtain a 3-1 decision over Brody Grell at 138 and 182-pounder Andy Franke topped Chris Wrage by 4-3 decision.

Beavers keep rolling: Wilton improved to 18-0 in duals this season by beating Anamosa 63-12, Iowa City Regina 73-6 and took down the home West Branch Bears, 57-9 in a River Valley Conference quadrangular.

The Beavers scored 10 pins against Regina, five in the win over West Branch and nine against Anamosa.

Against the Blue Raiders, Wilton also got a 21-5 technical fall by Class 1A fourth-ranked Brody Brisker, a 16-4 major decision by third-ranked 132-pounder Jordan Dusenberry and a 6-3 decision by seventh-ranked heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann, who all went 3-0 for the night.

Comets 2-1 at Monticello: West Liberty barely got the better of Dyersville Beckman, 37-36, and beat Maquoketa 54-24, but lost to the home Panthers, 42-37.

The Comets’ 138-pounder Ryker Dengler won two matches by pinfall, plus a 15-4 major decision over Beckman’s Preston Hunter, One weight above Dengler, Joshua Zeman went for two pins and a forfeit win, which was the same outcome for the Comets’ 120-pounder Ryan Cassady and Class 2A third-ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins.

At 113, second-ranked Colin Cassady went for two wins, but lost after bumping up to 120 against Beckman’s Jake Schmidt.

L-M splits pair of duals: Louisa-Muscatine edged WACO, 39-33, on the Warriors’ home mat in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference triangular, but the Falcons lost to Highland, 36-34.

L-M’s 113-pounder Hunter Dickman went for a pin and forfeit win, as did 152-pounder Chris Day. Kendal Pugh went for a Falcon 8-7 decision over WACO’s Louden Huisenga and a forfeit win.

At 126, Hayden Riggan scored a 12-3 major decision over Highland’s Brock Thompson and 182-pounder Parker Stender went 1-1 on the night with a pin of WACO’s Braden Stafford.

Durant goes 0-3 at RVC quad: Open weights cost Durant points while losing all three of its duals at Tipton in a quadrangular that featured three River Valley Conference teams and New London from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

The Wildcats were beaten by the home Tigers, 63-16, as well as Cascade (54-24) and New London (35-18).

Durant’s 170-pounder Kamdyn Kraklio scored team points in all three of his matches. He scored a forfeit win, pinfall and an 11-9 decision over New London’s Michael Raines in SV-1.

At 126, Trey Ramer went 2-1 for the Wildcats with a pin and a 10-1 major decision over Tipton’s Wyatt Ham. Durant’s 138-pounder Cole DeWulf, 152-pounder Kadyn Kraklio and 195-pounder Nicholas Poston all won contested matches as well.

Boys basketball

Durant cruises to win over Anamosa: The Durant Wildcats’ Nolan DeLong scored a game-high 24 points and Garrett Hollenback added 20 in a 57-37 Durant win at Anamosa in a River Valley Conference crossover game.

Lane Felske chipped in six points with 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-6) who won on the back of a strong second half after the sides went into halftime tied at 24. That culminated in a fourth quarter that went to the Wildcats, 19-5, as Anamosa was kept winless for the season in eight games.

Wildcats wilt against Warriors: Columbus faced a 10-point deficit after eight minutes of play against Van Buren County in a road Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game, and didn’t fare much better from there on out, losing 73-38.

Over the second and third quarters, Columbus (2-9) was further outscored 49-20. Van Buren County (3-5) lost the fourth (11-7), but the 66-27 Warrior lead built up to that point was more than enough to guide the team to a win.

Grant Watson and Ryan Coil each had nine for the Wildcats.

Girls basketball

Wildcats get win No. 2: Durant recovered from a slow start to take a River Valley Conference crossover game at Anamosa, 41-25.

The teams ended the first quarter tied at four, but the Wildcats (2-7) outscored the Blue Raiders (0-10) in each successive frame after that.

It’s the fourth straight win in the series for Durant.

Columbus drops lopsided loss: The Wildcats struggled in their Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game at Van Buren County, losing 45-23.

Columbus (5-7) held even with the Warriors after one quarter of play as the teams were tied at 9. Van Buren County (2-6) progressively put more distance between the teams on the scoreboard as the Wildcats lost the fourth frame by a 10-1 margin.

Frannie Sosa led Columbus with seven points.