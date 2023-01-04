PREP REPORT: Muskies' early lead doesn't hold against Lancers

The Muscatine High School girls basketball team held strong for a half, but North Scott prevailed in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night, 63-44.

Brylee Seaman led Muscatine (2-9, 2-6 MAC) in scoring with 14 points and grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds for the double-double. The junior has now led the Muskies in scoring in three of their last five games.

“Brylee just keeps getting better and better every day,” said Muscatine first-year head coach Addy Westercamp.

The Muskies led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lancers answered with a 19-7 surge in the second quarter.

North Scott (5-5, 5-3 MAC) was led by Makayala Farnum, who came off the North Scott bench to lead all scorers with 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field with eight rebounds. Cora O’Neill finished with 18 for North Scott.

Columbus survives Burton’s outburst: Despite a game-high 26 points from Highland's Sarah Burton, Columbus hung on for a 52-48 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win Tuesday.

Ariana Vergara had 14 points and Victoria Howell finished with a dozen for Columbus (5-6, 4-4 SEISC North). Highland (3-6, 2-5) led 42-39 entering the fourth quarter, but Columbus took the fourth by a 13-6 margin.

Beavers bounced by Cal-Wheat: Wilton trailed Calamus-Wheatland by just three points at halftime of a road non-conference game and tried to mount a comeback by winning the fourth quarter, 19-17, but the home Warriors took the final, 51-45.

Wilton (4-5) had won the previous four meetings between the programs. With the win, Cal-Wheat improves to 8-2 on the season.

L-M drops second straight: After ending 2022 with a 10-point win over Pekin, Louisa-Muscatine has started 2023 with consecutive losses after losing to West Liberty, 62-15, on Monday and 38-19 to WACO on Tuesday in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game.

The Falcons (5-6) led 12-9 after one quarter of play, but were held to just seven points the rest of the game. Ellah Kissell’s 14 points led WACO (8-2).

Arrows fall in narrow loss: Wapello fell to Lone Tree 46-42 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division affair.

Wapello (4-6, 4-4 SEISC North) was led by Tatum Wolford, who had 14 points and six rebounds. Jakayla Nelson added eight points and five boards.

Lone Tree (7-5, 3-3) reserve Finley Jacque finished with a game-high 22 points.

Boys basketball

Muscatine come up short at The Pit: The Muskies posed some problems for Class 4A ninth-ranked North Scott, but the Lancers were victorious at home in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, 56-47.

Muscatine (3-4, 3-3 MAC) was led in scoring by Kayvion Hodges, who had 17 points off the bench. Michael Henderson led the starting unit with nine points.

Brennan Reid closed with 17 points and Kavon Phillips had 16 for North Scott (6-2, 4-2).

Walker paces Wilton win: Aidan Walker scored 28 points on 12 of 23 shooting to lead the Class 2A seventh-ranked Beavers to a non-conference win on the road at Calamus-Wheatland, 77-52.

It was the first time all season Wilton was led in scoring by a player other than Caden Kirkman, who finished with 14 points. Landyn Putman also tallied 19 for the Beavers.

Wilton (7-1) shot nearly 48% from the field (33-69) in the win.

Columbus gets second win: The Wildcats scored their first win within the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division in six tries and improved to 2-8 overall by beating Highland at home, 78-55.

Grant Watson recorded the game’s high for points and rebounds in going for 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tim Hills-Carrier added 17 off the Columbus bench. Daniel Martinez also reached double figures with 14 points. Highland (0-8, 0-6) was led by Logan Bonebrake’s 14 points.

Lanz fills up stat sheet: Jackson Lanz scored 31 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, had seven blocks, three assists and two steals in a 63-42 win for Wapello at home over Lone Tree.

Lanz did his scoring with an efficient 13 of 18 shooting performance for Wapello (3-6, 3-4 SEISC North). Lone Tree (3-8, 1-6) trailed 32-22 at the half, but closed it to an eight-point deficit by the end of the third until the Indians took the fourth, 19-6.

West Liberty gets in win column: After losing three straight games and two in a row by one-point margins, West Liberty scored a 33-28 win over Van Buren County in non-conference action at West Liberty High School.

Diego Hernandez scored a team-high nine points in the win for the Comets (2-6).

Falcons undone by WACO: Louisa-Muscatine couldn’t match wits with Class 2A sixth-ranked WACO in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover, 66-33.

L-M (5-6) was led in scoring by Ty Northrup, who had 12. Likewise, WACO (9-0) only had one player reach a double-digit point total, but Hunter Hughes’ 21 paced the Warriors to victory.

Wrestling

Wilton beats two ranked opponents in duals: Ranked as the fourth-best dual team in Class 1A by IAwrestle.com, the Beavers kept their unbeaten dual record (15-0) intact by beating 2A fifth-ranked Mount Vernon, 42-30, and 1A ninth-ranked Lisbon, 45-33.

Wilton's Garrett Burkle (152 pounds) scored two pins. Owen Milder (160) had a pin and an 11-6 decision over Mount Vernon's Jackson Hird.

Against Mount Vernon, second-ranked Kaden Shirk scored the Beavers’ first points via pin in his only contested match, and seventh-ranked heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann followed suit, as did fourth-ranked 113-pounder Austin Etzel and fifth-ranked 120-pounder Gabriel Brisker.

Eighth-ranked Trae Hagen also won for Wilton against the Mustangs at 138, a 9-5 decision against Mikey Ryan.

In the dual victory over Lisbon, fifth-ranked lightweight Mason Shirk, fourth-ranked 126-pounder Brody Brisker, third-ranked 132-pound Jordan Dusenberry scored pins and 145-pounder Hayden Hill won a 10-4 decision over Gavin Carmer.

Bowling

Muskies split duals against North: The Muscatine girls bowling team was able to achieve victory in its Mississippi Athletic Conference dual against Davenport North at Bowlmor Lanes in Davenport.

The Muskie girls won, 2595-2580. The Muscatine boys, however, were bested by the Wildcats, 3103-2904.

Addison Weggen led the girls team with 376 total pins. The boys’ high went to Derrick Lewandowski, who knocked over 460 pins.

Both Muskie bowling teams are 3-1 in MAC duals on the season.