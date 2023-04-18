ELDRIDGE — Sophomore Drew Kurriger and junior Parker Green scored first-half goals as the Muscatine High School boys' soccer team edged North Scott 2-1 on Monday night at The Pitch.

Muscatine led 2-0 at halftime before North Scott's Corbin Schneider scored a goal midway through the second half. The Muscatine defense held tough in the final stretch to secure the win.

It was the fourth win in five matches for the Muskies and moves them to 2-1 in conference play, a game behind league-leading Davenport Assumption.

Kurriger found the back of the net for the second time this season. It was Green's team-leading fourth goal of the year.

Muscatine travels to Central DeWitt for a conference match at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Boys swimming

Muskies receive national recognition: Four members of the Muscatine High School boys' swimming program have been recognized as academic All-Americans by the National International Swimming Coaches Association.

Seniors Nathan Sharar, Nate Larsen, Landon Castle and Spencer Blair have been varsity swimmers and maintained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher. Only 2% of high school swimmers across the country receive this award.

According to Muscatine coach Judd Anderson, there has been around 100 previous Muskie swimmers to receive the award.

Girls golf

Durant 246, Iowa City Regina 247: Sophomore Lauren Callison posted a 53 and junior Kierra Hahn had 60 as Durant edged Iowa City Regina by a stroke in a River Valley Conference dual at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City on Thursday.

Boys golf

West Liberty 167, Tipton 184: Senior Ty Jones shot a 36 as West Liberty picked up a conference dual win over Tipton at West Liberty Country Club on Monday.

Colin Cassady Perry Lehman and Shane Elder rounded out the low four for the Comets with nine-hole scores of 41, 44 and 46.