PREP REPORT: Muskies end regular season with big home win

Lanie Weikert tallied two goals and an assist as the Class 3A No. 10 Muscatine girls soccer team defeated seventh-ranked Pleasant Valley 5-0 on Tuesday night at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

The Muskies handed the Spartans their first loss within the Mississippi Athletic Conference of the season, after PV had clinched the MAC title before the game took place.

Mya Jansen, Hannah Jansen and Meredith Connor also scored goals for Muscatine (11-5, 6-2 MAC). Pleasant Valley (11-5, 7-1) faced nine Muscatine shots on goal as PV goaltender Libby Kamp finished with four saves.

Muskie keeper Ally Franke had a pair of saves as the PV offense was held at bay.

Connor also went for an assist on the game, setting up the first goal of the night that went to Mya Jansen in the 5th minute. Later that same minute, Weikert added her first. Perla Rios assisted on Weikert’s second before Hannah Jansen close the first half scoring at 4-0 Muskies.

Alex Bitterman assisted on Connor's goal, which came in the 78th minute.

Muscatine will host Dubuque Hempstead in the Class 3A substate tournament Wednesday.

Boys soccer

Sanchez scores Comets’ goal in victory: West Liberty’s Diego Sanchez scored the game’s only goal against Mid-Prairie as the Class 1A No. 13 Comets concluded their regular season with a 1-0 win in West Liberty.

Jahsiah Galvan assisted on the score.

With the victory, West Liberty ends the season with a 10-3 record while Mid-Prairie finishes at 10-3.

The Comets will take on PCM in the first round of the 1A tournament Thursday at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Boys golf

Wapello qualifies for 1A state meet: Wapello shot a 373 at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City to place second at the Winfield-Mount Union Class 1A district.

English Valleys was the district champion with a 370.

Earlham's Ryan Stiles was medalist with an 83, one stroke ahead of runner-up Jace Rempel of Hillcrest Academy.

Though Wapello advances, it did not have any individuals place in the top four.

The 1A state meet begins Monday and runs through Tuesday at Ames Golf and Country Club.

Girls golf

Muskies 10th at 4A regional: The Muscatine Muskies finished at the bottom of the 10-team field at the North Scott-hosted Class 4A regional Wednesday at Glynns Creek in Long Grove, Iowa.

Peasant Valley won with a team score of 318. Bettendorf was runner-up (326) and North Scott third (386).

Bett's Shannyn Vogler shot an 18-hole 67 to finish as medalist. After Vogler, PV went 2-3 in Maura Peters (73) and Erika Holmberg (75).

Ellyse Shippee led the Muskies with a 106. Teammate Eve Millage chipped in a 108.

Baseball

Muskies can’t complete comeback: A night after capturing a season-opening 4-3 comeback win over West Liberty on Monday night that ended with an Ethan Cantrell walk-off hit, the Muscatine Muskies couldn’t do the same against Class 2A third-ranked Mid-Prairie, falling 4-3 at Tom Bruner Field.

Mid-Prairie (1-0) went for seven hits, all singles. Catcher Brock Harland had two of them and drove in a pair of runs for the Golden Hawks.

Collin Miller picked up the win for Mid-Prairie, which never trailed after scoring two in the second, one in the third and another in the fifth. Muscatine scored once in the sixth to make it 4-3 but couldn’t pull it even.

The Muskies are back home on Monday for a non-conference doubleheader against Iowa City Liberty.

Durant dismantles Wapello early: The Durant Wildcats scored eight runs in the first inning to set the table for an 11-1 win to open the season.

Durant tacked on two in the fifth and one more in the sixth while Wapello could only muster a third-inning score.

Durant is on the road on Friday for a game against Wilton while Wapello is home for Louisa-Muscatine on Monday.

Wilton shut out by Sigourney: The Sigourney Cobras broke open a scoreless game in the third inning by scoring three runs and taking a 4-0 outcome over the Wiliton Beavers at Sigourney High School.

The Cobras (1-0) went for nine hits as Levi Crawford, Cade Molyneux and Jake Moore drove in runs against the Beavers (0-1).

Wilton has two home games left this week: Davenport North on Thursday and Durant on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.