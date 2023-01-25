Prep report: Muskies erupt for 88 points in rout over River Kings

MUSCATINE — January has been unkind to the Muscatine High School boys' basketball team.

After dropping their first six games since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Muskies ended their losing skid in convincing fashion Tuesday night.

Luke Wieskamp led five Muskies in double figures with a season-high 23 points as Muscatine raced past Clinton 88-52 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest. It was the team's highest scoring output of the season by 20 points.

Coach Luke Turelli's team knocked in a dozen 3-pointers and used a 19-5 flurry in the second quarter to seize control of the game.

Sophomore Ralph Hoeper, in particular, had the hot hand for the Muskies (4-9, 4-7). He made six shots from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.

Sophomore Kayvion Hodges had 13 while junior Darnell Thompson and senior Diamond Krayee each had 12.

After not scoring in the first quarter, Wieskamp led Muscatine's 27-point outburst in the second period with a dozen points.

Clinton trimmed the deficit to 47-35 midway through the third quarter, but a Wieskamp 3 and Krayee layup extended the margin to 17.

It was Muscatine's second victory of the season over Clinton, which remains winless on the season.

The Muskies will host Davenport North on Friday night in a girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. It is the Muscatine Booster Club's annual cake auction.

Wapello 53, Columbus 41: Jackson Lanz and Carson Belzer each had double-doubles as Wapello tripped up Columbus Community in SEISC North action.

Lanz finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Belzer tossed in 14 points along with 11 rebounds. Casey Short had 10 points for the 4-11 Indians, who scored 17 of the game's first 23 points.

Senior Grant Watson led Columbus (2-15) with 19 points.

Louisa-Muscatine 60, Lone Tree 57: Junior Ty Northrup compiled 28 points and seven rebounds as Louisa-Muscatine recorded its fourth straight victory.

Despite making only 2 of 18 attempts from beyond the arc, the Falcons (10-7, 9-4) shot 68% from inside the 3-point line to get the SEISC North home win.

Senior Xander Bieri had 14 points and seven rebounds. Classmate Allen Stauffer contributed eight points and eight boards for L-M, which beat Lone Tree for the second time this season.

West Branch 51, West Liberty 48: West Liberty dug itself a 13-point hole after the opening quarter, but rallied back and had an opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds before its last attempt missed the mark.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Comets, who did outscore the Bears 19-11 over the final eight minutes.

Mid-Prairie 62, Durant 54: Camron Pickard had 20 points and Alex Bean tossed in 19 as Mid-Prairie edged Durant in a River Valley Conference South Division tilt in Wellman.

Mid-Prairie (10-6) buried 11 shots from beyond the arc to beat Durant (5-11) for the second time this season.

Girls basketball

Muscatine 45, Clinton 35: Muscatine was staring at a 12-point deficit when it went into the locker room at halftime Tuesday night.

The Muskies found their mojo after intermission, outscoring the River Queens 31-9 over the final two quarters to get the Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Yourd Gymnasium in Clinton.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Muskies (4-12, 4-9). Muscatine returns home for its next two games starting with Friday's tilt against Class 5A fifth-ranked Davenport North at 6 p.m.

Wapello 43, Columbus 38: Quinn Veach had 14 points and 16 rebounds as Wapello staved off Columbus in a SEISC North showdown.

The Arrows (7-9) overcame a sluggish start to outscore the Wildcats 28-18 in the middle two quarters. Jacie Hoeg had nine points for Wapello.

Lily Coil had 11 points and Frannie Sosa finished with 10 for Columbus (7-11).

West Liberty 70, West Branch 38: West Liberty recorded its fifth win in the last six games with a dominant second quarter.

After building a 17-11 cushion after the opening stanza, the Comets (11-5) outscored the Bears 33-8 in the second quarter to take control. It marked the second time this year West Liberty beat West Branch by more than 25 points.

Wilton 53, Prince of Peace 30: Seniors Lauren Thompson and Charlotte Brown each had double-doubles as Wilton handled Clinton Prince of Peace in a nonconference game Tuesday night at home.

Thompson had 13 points and 12 rebounds (eight offensive) while Brown finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds (seven offensive). The Beavers created 29 second-chance opportunities in the game.

Calli Langley poured in 11 points and Jozalynn Zaiser concluded with 10 as Wilton won for the second time in the last three games.

Mid-Prairie 63, Durant 22: Landry Pacha had 12 points and 11 rebounds as Mid-Prairie broke open a close game with two dominant middle quarters Tuesday night in a River Valley Conference contest.

The Golden Hawks led 11-8 after the opening quarter, but outscored the visitors 40-12 in the next two frames. Maya Nonnenmann also had 12 points and Josie Greiner totaled 11 for the winners.