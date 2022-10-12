PREP REPORT: Muskies fall in five to Clinton; Coss leads Wilton at RVC XC meet

The Clinton River Queens traveled to Muscatine and took a back-and-forth, five-set match against the Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

After Clinton won the first set, Muscatine took the next two by identical 25-19 scores. The River Queens, however, rebounded to win the final two and get the victory (25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-10).

Makayla Howard ended with a match-high 16 kills and six aces for the River Queens (10-14, 5-4 MAC). Clinton setter Rylee Wisor went for 42 assists and the team was led in digs by libero Ashyn Dohrn, who had 19 to go with an ace.

Muscatine (14-11, 4-4 MAC) scored the first three points of the fifth set and led 9-7 when Howard took serve and went on her run.

The Muskies' Brylee Seaman led her team in kills with 11 and chipped in 17 digs, seven assists and an ace. Setter Avery Schroeder recorded 32 assists, 14 digs, four kills and an ace for Muscatine. Ella Schroeder had the Muskie high in digs with 22.

Muscatine hosts Davenport Central to close the regular season on Thursday.

Wilton pulls out gritty victory: The Class 2A No. 12 Wilton Beavers scored a non-conference road win in Williamsburg over the Raiders in a match that went the full five sets (20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 16-14).

Wilton setter Kaylee Coss had 48 assists and libero Taylor Drayfahl went for 47 digs. Kinsey Drake led the Beavers (21-9) in kills with 18 and had 29 digs, too. Olivia Oveson had 14 and Kaydence Boorn added a dozen.

Williamsburg (8-20) had won the previous three meetings between the teams, though those matches have been rare as Tuesday’s match was just the fourth since 2007.

Wilton plays in the River Valley Conference tournament on Thursday and will play the winner of Louisa-Muscatine and Durant at home on Oct. 19 to start the 2A regional playoffs.

Falcons come up short against Hillcrest Academy: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons closed the regular season with a five-set loss in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at home against Hillcrest Academy.

The Ravens scored the five-set win despite losing the second and fourth sets (25-13, 20-25, 25-13, 14-25, 15-9).

L-M (2-21, 0-8 SEISC North) now enters the Class 2A regional tournament on a five-match losing skid.

Hillcrest Academy (4-23, 1-8 SEISC North) was led by 29 assists by Claire Withrow and 17 kills by Malia Yoder, who had 14 digs as well. Kylee Statler went for 14 kills.

The Falcons will be in Durant for the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 17.

Columbus nabs win over Pekin: The Columbus Wildcats scored on 21 ace serves in a five-set Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division home win over Pekin (25-20, 25-13, 16-25, 25-13, 15-13).

Miriam Ruvalcaba went for seven aces for Columbus while Sara Vela, Victoria Howell and Kennedy Woepking each had four.

Vela had 21 assists in the win. Howell led the Wildcats (6-19, 4-4 SEISC North) in kills with nine and Isabelle Lagunas had the team high in digs with 13.

It was the 11th match loss in a row for Pekin (3-21, 2-6 SEISC North).

Columbus hosts Washington on Thursday before going to Cascade on Oct. 17 to start the Class 2A postseason.

Arrows downed by WMU: The Wapello Arrows suffered a straight-set home loss to Winfield-Mount Union to close the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division slate (25-22, 25-23, 25-12).

Wapello (15-19, 6-2 SEISC North) had Emily Hemphill go for 10 kills and 24 digs, both team highs. Jacie Hoeg had 29 assists and 15 digs while Quinn Veach tallied six kills and 11 digs.

The Wolves (22-9, 8-0 SEISC North) clinched the SEISC North championship all to themselves with the victory.

Wapello hosts Keota on Oct. 17 in the first round of the Class 1A regional tournament.

Boys cross country

Tipton the top team against RVC field: Bellevue’s Payton Griebel was the top individual with a time of 16 minutes, 49.8 seconds, which beat runner-up Clay Bohlmann of Tipton by just under five seconds.

Tipton’s team score of 56 was the best in the conference. Monticello’s 68 was second and Iowa City Regina was third at 89.

Wilton placed 10th (296), Durant was 13th (395) and West Liberty was 14th (401).

Deacon Duffe placed 14th for the Beavers, crossing the finish line at the 18:20.1 mark. Brody Brisker was the next Wilton runner to finish. His time of 20:23.5 was 74th overall, but scored 63rd.

Durant’s best time came from Race Starr (19:25.5), who scored in 45th place.

Joaquin Elizondo of West Liberty scored in 71st (21:36.7).

Host Wildcats runner-up at Mike Jay Invite: The Columbus Wildcats were second to Winfield-Mount Union at the Mike Jay Invitational in Columbus Junction.

WMU won with a score of 39, Columbus recorded a 47 and Louisa-Muscatine took third (59). Wapello was fifth (125).

Pekin and WACO were two of eight teams present, but did not get team scores. Pekin’s Brady McWhirter was the top individual with a time of 17 minutes, 34.9 seconds. Lincoln Bainbridge was second at 18:12.5.

Columbus’ Damian Vergara checked in at fifth, but scored in fourth as McWhirter’s win didn’t have a team score to go toward and it rolled over to Bainbridge.

Tyler Humiston (19:33.5) and Bryan Tlatenchi (19:33.5) scored seventh and eighth, respectively, and Cael Phillips (20:16.9) scored in 12th.

Louisa-Muscatine scored two in the top six in Gavin Mills (18:54.8) and Kellan Walsh (19:00.7). Ty Muniz also scored in the top 10 for the Falcons with a time of 20:05.

Wapello’s Garrett Dickey scored in 13th (20:24.8). Teammate Ashton Slaton (21:48.3) was six spots behind and Will Parsons (22:03.6) three places behind him.

Girls cross country

Coss leads Beavers with top 10 finish at RVC meet: None of the area’s three River Valley Conference teams tallied a team score at the conference meet in Iowa City, but Wilton’s Audra Coss placed in the top 10 to receive RVC Elite Team status.

Coss posted a time of 21 minutes, 15.3 seconds for Wilton. Coss’ teammate, Charlotte Brown, ended in 45th (23:47.6) and SeAnn finished 56th (24:07.8). Wilton’s Lauren Thompson was 79th (26:10.1).

Monticello’s team score of 57 was best in the RVC. Mid-Prairie was second with 69 points and Tipton third at 81.

Mid-Prairie runners placed first and second, led by Danielle Hostetler’s time of 19:27.4. Abby Fleming was second (20:07.6).

Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco took 16th with a time of 21:39.4.

West Liberty did not enter any varsity runners.

L-M takes second in Columbus Junction: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons’ team score of 58 was runner-up to the score of 16 by Pekin at the Mike Jay Invitational, hosted by Columbus Community High School.

The home Wildcats took third out of three scoring teams. Columbus ended with a tally of 63.

Pekin placed four in the top four individually. Chloe Glosser’s time of 20 minutes, 52 seconds beat teammate Lauren Steigleder by over 35 seconds for the win.

Louisa-Muscatine was led by Lexie Eaton’s time of 24:02.4, which placed sixth overall, but scored fifth since Van Buren County, Highland, Winfield-Mount Union and Wapello ran competitors, but did not have enough to receive a team score.

Isabel Stout ran a 25:24.3 to finish 14th overall (scored 10th). Jasmine Negron scored 13th with a time of 28:03.4 for L-M with teammate Karlee Harris (28.14.1) one spot behind.

Columbus’ Naveiah Garza finished in the top 10 and scored eighth (24:34.4). The Wildcats’ effort was supplemented by Kimberly Gonzalez (26:22.7) scoring in 11th place and Averi Sipes (26.55.4) scoring in 12th.

Wapello had three that placed in the top 21, led by Kenadee Helscher’s 16th place performance (26:00.9). The Arrows’ Tatum Wolford (25:08.7) was 13th and Claire Anderson (27:24.5) was 21st.