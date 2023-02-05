MUSCATINE — Down eight points with less than four minutes remaining Friday night, the outlook was bleak for the Muscatine High School boys' basketball team.

The Muskies, however, nearly pulled off an improbable comeback win.

Muscatine's Diamond Krayee had a 3-point try rattle in and out as time expired, allowing Central DeWitt to escape with a 55-53 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Muscatine High School.

The Muskies trailed 52-44 after Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup made two 3-pointers in a minute stretch. Kayvion Hodges, though, struck for five points and Krayee scored off a steal to pull Muscatine (4-12, 4-10) within 54-53 with 10 seconds left.

Muscatine fouled Pickup with 6.1 seconds remaining. The guard split free throws, leaving the Muskies with a chance to tie or win the game. Krayee pulled up from just beyond the 3-point line and his shot went halfway down before popping out.

Sophomore Luke Wieskamp led the Muskies with 16 points while Krayee finished with 15 and Ralph Hoeper had 14.

Muscatine is back home Tuesday night to face North Scott.

Wilton secures RVC South title: Behind 36 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks from Caden Kirkman, Wilton claimed the River Valley Conference South Division title Friday night with an 85-72 road win over West Branch.

Aidan Walker pumped in six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for the Beavers, who are 16-3 overall and 11-0 in the RVC South. It is the program's first conference championship since the 2004-05 season.

Coach Erik Grunder's team opened a 23-15 lead after the opening quarter and extended it to a 42-25 margin at halftime.

Wilton closes the regular season with a home game against Durant on Tuesday and a road tilt Thursday at Camanche.

West Liberty downs Durant: Sophomore Seth Axsom tossed in 18 points and junior Ryan Noble had 15 as West Liberty upended Durant 59-45 on Senior Night Friday in West Liberty.

Junior Jayce McHugh and senior Diego Hernandez also finished in double figures for the Comets with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Comets (5-13), who travel to Benton Community for a non-conference game Monday night.

Danville overwhelms L-M: Danville scored 59 of the game's first 67 points Saturday night as it beat Louisa-Muscatine 84-30 in the SEISC Shootout.

After picking off four straight wins, the Falcons have dropped three in a row and are 10-10 on the season. They play host to Wapello on Tuesday night.

Wapello goes cold in second half: Wapello led Holy Trinity 26-22 at intermission Saturday night, but the Indians were outscored by 22 points in the second half of a 54-36 setback in the SEISC Shootout.

Jackson Lanz had 20 points and 10 rebounds for 5-15 Wapello, which shot 32% from the field and was 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Central Lee too much for Columbus: Sophomore Brayden Wrick had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Central Lee topped Columbus in the SEISC Shootout on Saturday in Donnellson.

Columbus (3-17) welcomes Hillcrest Academy to town Tuesday night.

Girls basketball

Sabers handle Muskies: Powered by four players in double figures, Central DeWitt raced past Muscatine in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday night in DeWitt, 68-40.

Sophomore Lauren Walker led the Sabers with 17 points. Freshmen Ava Putman and Kinley Birt each had 15 points and senior Reagan Hofer finished with 12.

Junior Annie Zillig had a strong performance for the Muskies (4-15, 4-12) with 19 points and six rebounds. Junior Brylee Seaman chipped in nine points and six boards. Muscatine was undone by 23 turnovers and 26.9% shooting.

Muscatine travels to North Scott on Tuesday before hosting Davenport West in the regular-season finale Friday.

West Liberty win streak hits five: Iowa State signee Kelsey Joens erupted for 36 points and Finley Hall had 20 as West Liberty breezed past Durant 79-44 Friday night in River Valley Conference action.

The Comets (14-5, 10-2) led 27-11 after the opening quarter and 44-27 at intermission. It was West Liberty's fifth consecutive win and eighth in the last nine games.

Coach Courtney Joens' team plays state-ranked Benton Community on Monday before closing the regular season Tuesday at Iowa City Regina.

West Branch stymies Wilton: West Branch tallied 16 of the game's first 20 points and then limited Wilton to just three points in the third quarter to pull out a 55-34 win Friday night in River Valley Conference play.

Avery Schuttes had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bears. Alyse Klinkkammer joined Schuttes with 16 points while Sadie Smith posted 11 points and 10 rebounds for the winners.

Wilton (8-12, 4-9) plays host to Durant in the regular-season finale Tuesday.

Holy Trinity defeats Wapello: Holy Trinity racked up 41 points in the opening half and had little trouble in getting past Wapello 75-45 Friday night in the SEISC Shootout.

Quinn Veach had 11 points and five rebounds for the Arrows. Rachel Hoeg and Jakayla Nelson each had nine points for Wapello (8-13). The Arrows face Holy Trinity again Thursday in a Class 1A regional opener.

Danville wallops Columbus: Danville built a 25-point lead after the opening half and cruised to a SEISC Shootout win over Columbus on Friday night, 72-33.

Sophomore Lily Coil had a dozen points and seven rebounds for Columbus (7-14). Danville finished with a 48-29 rebounding advantage and turned Columbus over 23 times.