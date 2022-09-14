PREP REPORT: Muskies get first MAC win; Wapello stays unbeaten in SEISC North

Juniors Avery Schroeder and Brylee Seaman added to their team-leading season totals for the Muscatine High School volleyball team as the Muskies took down Class 5A No. 14 Bettendorf in five sets at MHS on Tuesday night.

Schroeder had 34 assists and Seaman tallied 13 kills for Muscatine in the win over the Bulldogs (17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 17-15) in the Mississippi Athletic Conference match.

For the season, Schroeder has 220 assists and Seaman 81 kills (on .203 efficiency, also a Muskie team high).

Last season's team leader in kills, Hannah Jansen, matched Seaman's output in kills and is up to 76 on the year. The junior also tallied 18 digs in the win. Schroeder's 21 were the most for the Muskies while her, Jansen and libero Kyleia Salyars combined for Muscatine's 10 aces. Salyars also chipped in 14 digs.

The Muskies are set to play in the Clinton Inviational on Saturday.

West Liberty splits home triangular: The Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets split two matches during a home triangular, moving the Comets’ season record to 16-4.

West Liberty had little trouble with Anamosa, winning 21-10, 21-16, but fell to 4A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in two sets, 25-15, 25-22.

In the win against the Blue Raiders (11-14), Brooklyn Buysse had 19 assists, four digs, two kills and an ace. She added 14 assists against Xavier (14-1).

Sophie Buysse went for a total of 12 kills, 17 digs, a block and chipped in one ace in each match.

The Comets’ defensive effort was led by Monica Morales, who had 23 digs across the two contests while also adding an ace serve.

Maelyn Wainwright went for six kills in each match for the Comets, whose next match comes next Thursday, Sept. 22, at home versus Iowa City Regina.

Arrows sweep Lions to stay unbeaten in SEISC North: Wapello won its third Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest in as many tries as the Arrow registered a three-set sweep of the Lone Tree Lions.

Wapello (10-11, 4-0 SEISC North) was lethal while serving with 14 team aces against the Lions (2-10, 2-2 SEISC North). Emily Hemphill led the way with four. Quinn Veach went for three and Madelyn Lanz, Liby Shafer and Olyvia Malone all had two plus one from Livia Fuller.

The Arrows saw Veach go for a high of seven kills while Hemphill added six and Tyra Lanz four. Madelyn Lanz, Malone and Montana Boline combined for five more Wapello kills.

Malone led the team in digs with 17. Veach and Hemphill also both reached double figures in digs and Hemphill added a block.

The Arrows are at Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday for another conference match.

Columbus’ losing skid hits 11 matches: The Columbus Wildcats continue to press with two key pieces out with injury. The Wildcats put up a fight at home against Highland in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play, but fell to the Huskies in four sets (26-24, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19).

Columbus (1-12, 0-3 SEISC North) was led in kills by Aracely Garza, who had nine. Jocelyn Hernandez added seven while Kennedy Woepking and Sara Vela had three apiece.

Vela also had 21 assists, three digs and a block. Garza also led the team in digs with six and Isabelle Lagunars tallied five as the Wildcats tried to make up for the losses of Lily Coil and Victoria Howell.

Louisa-Muscatine loses to Pekin: While Louisa-Muscatine was kept winless for the season in a road loss against the Pekin Panthers, there were positive signs for the Falcons.

Louisa-Muscatine (0-6, 0-3 SEISC North) recorded its second set win of the season before falling to Pekin (2-9, 2-2 SEISC North) in four (25-10, 18-25, 25-11, 25-17).

L-M is home for Wapello on Thursday in SEISC North play.

Cross country

Wilton’s Coss wins Midland meet: Audra Coss of Wilton was the top girls runner at the English Valleys Invitational, held at Knoll Ridge Country Club in North English.

Coss ran a winning time of 23 minutes, 7.18 seconds for the Beavers. Sigourney’s Ellie Yates (23:18.73) was second to Coss. Wilton’s Charlotte Brown was fourth (23:35.20) and Hannah Rogers seventh (25:20.07).

Of the 10 schools at the meet, no girls teams ran a full roster needed to record a team score. On the boys side, North Mahaska won with a score of 19. The Wilton boys were second at 62, Durant fourth (105) and Wapello fifth (117).

Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco finished fifth (23:53.49) and Wapello’s Kenadee Helscher took eighth (25:27.20) in the girls race.

Deacon Duffe was the top area finisher in the boys 5K run by taking fourth and finishing with a time of 19:14.21. Durant’s Race Starr placed just inside the top 10 with a time of 20:36.74. The Beavers also had Brody Brisker and Briggs Oien take 15th and 16th. Brisker finished in 21:22.98 and Oien crossed the finish line at the 21:31.05 mark.

Wapello’s top runner in the boys race was Garrett Dickey, who took 19th (21:47.47).

Girls swimming

Muskies fall to PV at home: The Muscatine won three events in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual against Pleasant Valley at Carver Pool inside MHS as PV took the meet by a final score of 130-53.

Hadley Hilbrant led off 400 freestyle relay and gave way to Madeline Fisher, while Kaelen Tjebkes and Sarah Butzen swam the last two legs of the victorious team, who posted a winning time of 4 minutes, 4.45 seconds.

Kaelen Tjebkes was responsible for another Muskies' win, that coming in the 200 individual medley, where she went for a time of 2:25.06, beating Ellen Tews of PV by a little more than a half-second.

Fisher won the 100 free with a time of 56.53. She also took third in the 200 free with a time of 2:04.79.

The Muskies also took third and fourth in the diving competition, where sophomore Zara Stoltzfus' score of 134 finished in the top three of six divers. Freshman Brynn Castle placed fourth at 130.55.

Muscatine has over a week off before returning to action on Saturday, Sept. 24, for an invitational at Burlington.