PREP REPORT: Muskies get pair of wins over Ft. Madison

A night after splitting a doubleheader against Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Bettendorf, the Muscatine softball team was back at it at Kent-Stein Field in Muscatine for a nonconference doubleheader against Fort Madison.

Regardless, the Muskies were able to score two wins over the Bloodhounds (6-13). The first game ended 12-0 and the second 11-0.

Avarie Eagle was the primary offensive threat for Muscatine.

Eagle went a combined 5-of-6 at the plate between both games. The senior first baseman recorded nine RBIs altogether on Tuesday night.

She had a triple in one game and a home run and double in the other while also making her season debut in the circle as she pitched just two-plus innings, throwing 44 pitches and striking our four.

It was the Muscatine starters, though, in Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa that would pick up the wins for the Muskies, who improve to 22-3 overall on the season.

Chalupa, who also had an RBI while batting, and Eagle combined to hold Fort Madison to just two hits in one of the games. Seaman allowed three Bloodhound hits in her win.

Third baseman Aricka Ramser also drove in four across the doubleheader, and Rylie Moss drove in three in the 12-0 win.