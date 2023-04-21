DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School boys' tennis team posted a conference dual win over Davenport West on Thursday in Davenport, 8-1.

Ryan Kirkpatrick, Trey Ulses, Jared Lopez, Michael Henderson and Bob Carver had singles wins for the Muskies.

Muscatine swept the three doubles matches with Kirkpatrick and Ulses winning 8-1, Lopez and Henderson prevailing 8-6 and Jack Zorich and Dylan Randel pulling out an 8-5 win.

Girls tennis

Davenport West 6, Muscatine 3: Davenport West won four of six singles matches and took two of three doubles matches Thursday to pull out a conference dual win over Muscatine at the high school tennis courts.

Muscatine received wins from Zara Stoltzfus at No. 1 singles (6-4, 7-5) and Chelsea Carlson over Mary Anna Lee at No. 4, 4-6, 7-6(5), 1-0 (11-9).

Stoltzfus and Grace Brookhart teamed up for a 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) triumph at No. 1 doubles for the Muskies.

Boys soccer

Muscatine 3, Central DeWitt 1: Despite battling windy conditions, the Muscatine boys soccer team stayed a game back of league-leading Assumption with a conference road win over Central DeWitt.

The Muskies improved to 5-1 overall, 3-1 in the conference. Muscatine plays host to Iowa City West on Saturday at noon.

Girls soccer

Muscatine 2, Dubuque Hempstead 0: Muscatine scored a pair of goals in the second half Thursday night to upend Dubuque Hempstead. The win moves the Muskies above .500 for the season at 4-3.

Boys golf

Wapello wins triangular: Buoyed by a 39 from medalist Cooper Garrison, the Wapello boys' golf team won a three-team meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Thursday.

The Indians finished with a 179 total, followed by Central Lee (198) and Highland (224). Zach Harbison and Dawson Tipps each had 46 for Wapello.