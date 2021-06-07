Prep report: Muskies land two on first team

Girls soccer
Jansen, Thomas first team: The Muscatine girls soccer team had two players named to the Mississippi Athletic Conference's first team Monday.
Mya Jansen and Sophia Thomas were first-team selections in voting by the league's head coaches. Jansen has scored 20 goals and assisted on six others while Thomas has 19 goals and 10 assists for the Muskies, who play West Des Moines Valley at the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday.
Fellow junior Meredith Connor (19 goals, 13 assists) was named to the second team along with defender Grace Bode.
Muscatine senior goalkeeper Abigail Rhoades was honorable mention as was senior midfielder Jenna McLaughlin.
Pleasant Valley's Ed Knupp was voted the coach of the year.
Softball
Muskies, River Queens postponed: Top-ranked Muscatine had its conference doubleheader at Clinton called off Monday because of inclement weather.
The teams have rescheduled for Wednesday, June 16 at the Durgin Complex in Clinton. The Muskies (8-1, 3-1 MAC) return to action Thursday at Davenport North.
West Liberty 10-12, Tipton 0-0: Eighth-grader Pearson Hall was on base all four times in the opening game of West Liberty's River Valley Conference sweep over Tipton on Monday.
Hall was 2-for-2 and walked twice in the opener. Sailor Hall, Isabel Morrison and Ady Bell also had two hits apiece for the Comets (7-2).
In Game 2, which lasted only three innings because of the run rule, Sailor Hall had a triple and knocked in four runs. Brooklyn Buysse had two RBIs for West Liberty, which saw Sailor Hall and Ava Morrison combine on a one-hitter.
Louisa-Muscatine 19, Mediapolis 0: Class 2A third-ranked Louisa-Muscatine erupted for six first-inning runs and never slowed down in a three-inning conference rout over Mediapolis on Monday.
Kylee Sanders, McKenna Hohnenadel and Brynn Jeambey each had a pair of hits for the Falcons (4-2). L-M scored a dozen runs in its final at-bat.
Mediapolis was limited to two hits in the game.
Baseball
West Liberty 8-13, Tipton 3-1: West Liberty made it five consecutive River Valley Conference wins with a doubleheader sweep over Tipton on Monday.
Lake Newton smashed a three-run homer in the second game for the Comets (5-5, 5-2).