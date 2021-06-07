Prep report: Muskies land two on first team

Girls soccer

Jansen, Thomas first team: The Muscatine girls soccer team had two players named to the Mississippi Athletic Conference's first team Monday.

Mya Jansen and Sophia Thomas were first-team selections in voting by the league's head coaches. Jansen has scored 20 goals and assisted on six others while Thomas has 19 goals and 10 assists for the Muskies, who play West Des Moines Valley at the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday.

Fellow junior Meredith Connor (19 goals, 13 assists) was named to the second team along with defender Grace Bode.

Muscatine senior goalkeeper Abigail Rhoades was honorable mention as was senior midfielder Jenna McLaughlin.

Pleasant Valley's Ed Knupp was voted the coach of the year.

Softball

Muskies, River Queens postponed: Top-ranked Muscatine had its conference doubleheader at Clinton called off Monday because of inclement weather.

The teams have rescheduled for Wednesday, June 16 at the Durgin Complex in Clinton. The Muskies (8-1, 3-1 MAC) return to action Thursday at Davenport North.