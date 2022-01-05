Prep report: Muskies lose; pair of Comets reach milestones

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team was unable to find its first win of the season Tuesday night.

However, the 54-50 loss to Bettendorf marked the closest the Muskies have come to delivering first-year head coach Luke Turelli his first varsity victory.

Powered by sophomore Caden Wilkins' 24 points, Bettendorf was in front for much of the contest. Braden Hufford hit three third-quarter 3-pointers to spur a spirit run by the Muskies (0-7, 0-6 MAC).

Freshman Luke Wieskamp, who opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, scored a career-high 20 points for the Muskies. Hufford, a senior, finished with 16.

“We still have a long way to go on defense,” Turelli said. “But offensively, we started to knock down some shots and show what we can do … We were sharing the ball better and willing to share because our guys knew that when they were open, it was going to come back to them.

“When we were moving the ball well and attacking the paint, we were able to get to the hoop or drive and kick for some open looks.”

Jaden Tyler added 12 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3 MAC).