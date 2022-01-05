Prep report: Muskies lose; pair of Comets reach milestones

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team was unable to find its first win of the season Tuesday night.
However, the 54-50 loss to Bettendorf marked the closest the Muskies have come to delivering first-year head coach Luke Turelli his first varsity victory.
Powered by sophomore Caden Wilkins' 24 points, Bettendorf was in front for much of the contest. Braden Hufford hit three third-quarter 3-pointers to spur a spirit run by the Muskies (0-7, 0-6 MAC).
Freshman Luke Wieskamp, who opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, scored a career-high 20 points for the Muskies. Hufford, a senior, finished with 16.
“We still have a long way to go on defense,” Turelli said. “But offensively, we started to knock down some shots and show what we can do … We were sharing the ball better and willing to share because our guys knew that when they were open, it was going to come back to them.
“When we were moving the ball well and attacking the paint, we were able to get to the hoop or drive and kick for some open looks.”
Jaden Tyler added 12 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3 MAC).
Muscatine hits the road Friday to face conference foe North Scott at The Pit in Eldridge.
Wapello edges Holy Trinity: Jackson Lanz scored 15 points for Wapello as it squeaked past the Holy Trinity Crusaders, 40-38, at Holy Trinity High School in cross-division play within the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.
Maddox Griffin chipped in 14 for Wapello (5-6). The Indians' next game comes Friday at Louisa-Muscatine.
Wilton succumbs to Mid-Prairie: The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks stayed undefeated on the season by defeating the Wilton Beavers at Mid-Prairie High School, 62-51, in a game between River Valley Conference South Division sides.
Mid-Prairie (8-0, 7-0) was led by Alex Bean, who scored a game-high 20 points. Aidan Walker led Wilton (7-2, 4-1 RVC South) with 15 while Caden Kirkman went for 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Wilton plays again on Friday at Tipton.
Comets fall to West Branch: The first three quarters produced similar outcomes for River Valley Conference South Division opponents West Liberty and West Branch.
The Bears successfully defended home court at West Branch High School and took the 72-51 outcome. West Branch (5-4, 5-4) led 21-14 after one quarter of play, then outscored the Comets 20-14 and 21-11 in the second and third frames.
The Comets (2-8, 1-8) are at home Friday against Iowa City Regina.
Columbus gets crushed by WMU: The Columbus Wildcats were held to a single point in the second quarter and scoreless in the fourth as Winfield-Mount Union dominated the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest, 64-11, at Winfield-Mount Union High School.
Abram Edwards scored a game-high 20 points for the Wolves (8-1, 7-0 SEISC North), who have won the last four matchups against Columbus (3-6, 3-5).
The Wildcats' next game is Friday at home against Mediapolis.
Durant beats Tipton: Durant picked up its second win of the season, defeating Tipton 64-57 at Durant High School in River Valley Conference South Division play.
Nolan DeLong scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats and teammate Garrett Hollenback added 20. Caden Meyer also reached double figures with 10 for Durant (2-6, 2-5). Ty Nichols led Tipton (3-6, 2-6 RVC South) with 18.
Durant travels to North Cedar on Friday.
L-M clobbered by Mediapolis: A third-quarter scoring outburst from Mediapolis proved plenty to put away Louisa-Muscatine, winning 49-13 in a SEISC North Division contest.
The Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1) scored 23 points in the third, and held L-M (0-9, 0-6) to two points in the process. Otherwise, Mediapolis scored 10 points in the fourth, the only other frame either side reached a double-digit point total over eight minutes.
The Falcons' next game comes Friday at home against Wapello.
Girls basketball
Bettendorf bests Muscatine: Bettendorf outscored Muscatine by three points in each of the final two periods at Bettendorf High School in Mississippi Athletic Conference action, but it was a 31-17 advantage the Bulldogs took into the halftime locker room that paved the way for a 61-41 win over the visiting Muskies.
Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen had 21 points for the Bulldogs (7-3, 6-2 MAC) while teammate Kate Scholl added 15. Muscatine (3-8, 2-6 MAC) was paced by 11 points from Karly Ricketts and Grace Bode had 10.
"Every time we'd make a bit of a run, they'd answer with four or five points in a row," said Muscatine coach John McBride.
"We didn't shoot well; we've been struggling to score."
Muscatine continues MAC play on Friday when it returns to MHS against Class 4A No. 12 North Scott.
Hall, Daufeldt reach milestones in West Liberty win: Sailor Hall became West Liberty's career assist leader in the Comets' 52-38 victory over River Valley Conference South Division foe West Branch at West Branch High School.
Hall, a senior, has 259 career assists. In the same game, teammate Macy Daufeldt pulled down career rebound No. 500 as she went for 22 points and 13 boards in the win for the Class 3A ninth-ranked Comets (7-2, 7-1 RVC South). West Liberty's Finley Hall added a dozen points in the win over 2A No. 9 West Branch (7-2, 6-2).
On Friday, West Liberty takes on Iowa City Regina at home before taking on Rockridge (Ill.) at the IHMVCU Shootout at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Durant takes down Tipton: Leading by 10 after three quarters of play in River Valley Conference South Division play, the Durant Wildcats put further distance between itself and the Tipton Tigers by taking the fourth quarter by a 13-5 margin.
The Wildcats ended up 51-33 winners at Durant High School. The home side took an early advantage, building a 9-3 lead after the opening quarter.
Arrows edge Holy Trinity: In a game between cross-division representatives from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference, the Wapello Arrows were able to get the better of the Holy Trinity Crusaders, 48-45.
Tatum Wolford shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to lead Wapello (6-5) with 17 points. Serah Shafer had 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Crusaders (6-4).
Wapello takes on Louisa-Muscatine at L-M on Friday.
Beavers turned away by Mid-Prairie: Wilton dug itself a nine-point hole after the opening quarter Tuesday night and couldn't come back in a 43-38 setback to Mid-Prairie in River Valley Conference South Division play.
Amara Jones had 13 points to lead Mid-Prairie (5-3, 5-3 RVC South).
Wilton travels to Tipton on Friday before playing Galva in the IHMVCU Shootout at Wharton Field House in Moline on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Falcons shunned by Bulldogs: After starting the season 6-0, Louisa-Muscatine has dropped consecutive games, most recently to Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent and 2A 13th-ranked Mediapolis, 53-33.
Hallie Mohr scored 15 points for Mediapolis (9-0, 8-0 SEISC North). L-M fell to 6-2, 5-2.
The Falcons are home on Friday against Wapello.
Wolves get best of Wildcats: The Columbus Wildcats lost to Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent Winfield-Mount Union, 60-31.
For the Wolves (10-2, 7-1 SEISC North), four of five starters reached double figures on their home court at Winfield-Mount Union High School, led by 17 from Bradie Buffington. Columbus (2-9, 1-7 SEISC North) was led by Lily Coil's 14 points. Sera Vela chipped in a dozen as well for the Wildcats.
Columbus plays host to Mediapolis on Friday for its next game.