PREP REPORT: Muskies make comeback to beat Comets

Softball
Muscatine sweeps two at IC West tourney West Liberty splits: The Class 3A No. 9 Comets took 5A top-ranked Muscatine to the brink, leading 1-0 after six innings of play, but the Muskies scored twice in the top of the seventh to escape with a 2-1 victory.
Muscatine (29-3) also added a 5-0 win over Waukee and West Liberty bounced back to beat Independence, 3-2.
Aricka Ramser drove in the first Muscatine run of the seventh prior to the Muskies loading the bases for a Bree Seaman single put the Muskies on top, 2-1.
Seaman also pitched all seven innings and picked up the win. She's now 15-3 while teammate Maura Chalupa moved to 15-0 in the Muscatine win over Waukee.
Avarie Eagle drove in three in going 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, her 10th of the season.
West Liberty (19-7) scored in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead when Pearson Hall reached on an error and scored on a base hit by Sailor Hall.
The Comets then turned around and beat Independence 3-2.
Wilton takes two on West Branch: The Class 3A No. 2 Beavers swept the West Branch Bears by scored of 11-2 and 11-3.
Chloe Wells hit a home run in each game, bringing her season total to seven. Peyton Souhrada also homered in the second game of the doubleheader, her fourth of 2021.
Wilton, who clinched the River Valley South championship, is 23-3 on the season and 17-0 in conference play.
Durant beats up on Tipton: The Wildcats scored six over the first two innings of Friday's doubleheader to run away with a 10-0 win in six innings in the first game of the twin bill and followed it up with a 14-0 victory.
The wins make the Wildcats 15-19 overall and 11-8 in conference play.
Wapello's Senior Night game canceled: Wapello's scheduled softball game against Lone Tree was called off. The game was an attempted make-up from the originally-scheduled game on June 29.
Though the game could be made up Monday, the Arrows were planning on honoring the team's four seniors, who have each been major contributors over of the past few years: Sammy Ewart, Anesa Noa, Toni Bohlen and Aliyah Lolling.
"All of these seniors have been with me since I started my coaching career," Wapello head coach Ashley Hahnbaum said. "Toni is a unique kid in this day and age. She comes to practice and does her job ... She's selfless and probably the most coachable kid I've had.
"Anesa didn't get the senior year she wanted because of a torn ACL, she was one of my main horses on the mound. She left an impact ... I hope she doesn't forget that. Sammy is a spark plug. I know she's going to do whatever she can to make the play ... (and) Aliyah locks in and carries herself differently there. We've relied on her a lot this year and she's accepted the challenge."