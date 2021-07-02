PREP REPORT: Muskies make comeback to beat Comets

Wilton, who clinched the River Valley South championship, is 23-3 on the season and 17-0 in conference play.

Durant beats up on Tipton: The Wildcats scored six over the first two innings of Friday's doubleheader to run away with a 10-0 win in six innings in the first game of the twin bill and followed it up with a 14-0 victory.

The wins make the Wildcats 15-19 overall and 11-8 in conference play.

Wapello's Senior Night game canceled: Wapello's scheduled softball game against Lone Tree was called off. The game was an attempted make-up from the originally-scheduled game on June 29.

Though the game could be made up Monday, the Arrows were planning on honoring the team's four seniors, who have each been major contributors over of the past few years: Sammy Ewart, Anesa Noa, Toni Bohlen and Aliyah Lolling.

"All of these seniors have been with me since I started my coaching career," Wapello head coach Ashley Hahnbaum said. "Toni is a unique kid in this day and age. She comes to practice and does her job ... She's selfless and probably the most coachable kid I've had.