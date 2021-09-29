Prep report: Muskies on losing end of MAC contest against Bettendorf

Brooklyn Buysse had 29 assists for West Liberty (18-0) while Macy Daufeldt finished with 19 kills, both high marks for the contest. Brooklyn Buysse chipped in seven kills while Monica Morales led the match in digs with 19. Sophie Buysse added a dozen digs and seven kills.

Rylee Goodale led the Comet serving attack with three of the team's eight aces.

Shannon Head led Durant (3-14) with eight assists and eight digs while Katelynn Toft went for four kills and.

West Liberty is home Thursday night for a highly-anticipated match against 2A second-ranked Wilton at West Liberty. Durant is at 2A No. 12 West Branch on Thursday.

Wilton disposes of West Branch in straight sets: Class 2A second-ranked Wilton gave West Branch little slack Tuesday night at Wilton High School as the Beavers scored a three-set sweep (25-10, 25-19, 25-20).

Wilton celebrated a highly-decorated senior class, among those setter Ella Caffery as well as hitters Kelsey Drake, Carly Puffer, Alexa Garvin and specialists Peyton Souhrada and Mallory Lange.

Caffery had 26 assists and 19 digs for Wilton (21-1) while Drake went for 15 kills. It was Puffer, though, who led the Beavers in kills with 16.