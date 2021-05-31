PREP REPORT: Muskies open season with sweep

Softball

Muscatine goes 2-0: The Class 5A second-ranked Muscatine softball team opened the season Saturday with two commanding wins, a 23-2 rout over Waterloo Columbus and a 10-1 victory over 4A ninth-ranked Charles City.

Muscatine scored five runs in the first two innings, then five in the sixth against Charles City.

Rylie Moss had two hits and a run batted in for the Muskies and Kaylynn Salyars drove in four runs.

Against Waterloo Columbus, the Muskies scored four in the first, eight in the third, and 10 in the fifth.

Aricka Ramser and Bree Seaman each had three hits for Muscatine. Seaman drove in six runs.

Muscatine plays at Pleasant Valley today at 5 p.m. in a doubleheader.

Area teams split at L-M: Columbus, Wilton and host Louisa-Muscatine all went 1-1 over the weekend on the Falcons' home field.

Columbus lost to Lisbon 8-3, but beat the Mount Pleasant Panthers 5-2.

The Wildcats had four hits in each game, but managed to turn those into five runs and a win against Mount Pleasant. Libby White was the winning pitcher in that one against the Panthers.