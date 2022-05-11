PREP REPORT: Muskies pour it on North for MAC win

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School girls soccer team got better as the game went along in what amounted to a 7-0 victory over Davenport North on Tuesday.

The Muskies scored twice in the first half, then proceeded to pour five more on over the final 40 minutes of play.

Muscatine (9-4, 5-1 MAC) forced North (3-9, 0-7) goalie Emma Jouran to make nine saves in addition to the goal allowed.

Muscatine plays a non-conference game against 3A No. 15 Dubuque Hempstead at home on Friday before hosting 1A top-ranked Assumption in MAC play on Saturday.

Comets come out on top against Mid-Prairie: The West Liberty Comets scored the game’s only goal to take get a 1-0 victory on the raod against Mid-Prairie.

Jessica Madrigal had the goal for West Liberty (5-7) in the first half, which came off of an assist by Sophie Buysse.

Comet goalie Crystal Ledezma made 16 saves while Ainsley Lueck of Mid-Prairie (7-5) made eight.

West Liberty hosts Wapello on Monday to begin the Class 1A regionals.

Boys soccer

State-ranked affair goes Assumption over West Liberty: In a non-conference clash of Class 1A ranked teams, it was top-ranked Davenport Assumption that came out on top, beating No. 14 West Liberty, 7-3, in Davenport.

Jahsiah Galvan had two goals plus an assist for West Liberty (8-3). Juan Mateo scored the other Comet goal while chipping in an assist as well. Assumption (8-5) saw Evan Boldt go for two goals, the only Knight player to score multiple times. Sam Burkhart scored a goal with three assists while Ethan Beltran had a pair of helpers.

West Liberty is at Anamosa on Friday.

Boys golf

Wilton's Townsend advances: The Wilton Beavers' Nolan Townsend shot an 88 at the Tipton-hosted Class 2A sectional at Tipton Country Club.

Townsend advances to play Monday, May 16, at Heritage Oaks in the Mediapolis district.

As team, Wilton finished sixth among seven teams playing. The Beavers shot a 373, two strokes in back of Durant for fifth place. West Branch was the top team by shooting a 309. Tipton (316) was runner-up. Both West Branch and Tipton advance as teams.

Tipton's Bob Ryan shot a 72 for the best individual score. Teammate Tristin Sorgenfrey was just two back of the lead while Regina's Mikey Takacs ended up in third three strokes back.

Girls golf

Harned runner-up at Comet quadrangular: West Liberty’s Aly Harned shot a nine-hole 47 to finish in second place at the West Branch-hosted quad at Cedars Edge Golf Course.

West Liberty did not receive a team score. Host West Branch won with a team score of 202 with Mid-Prairie (207) second and Wilton (212) third.

Claire Jarrett of West Branch carded a 42 to be medalist. Wilton’s Kailee Martin was third individually with a 48.

West Liberty and Wilton will be part of Friday’s Class 2A regional at Kalona Golf Course, hosted by Mid-Prairie.

Girls tennis

No Muskies advance beyond regional: The Muscatine Muskies went without an advancing player during the Class 2A Region 6 tournament at Pleasant Valley

Grace Brookhart and Zara Stoltzfus were able to score a victory to adavance to the quarterfinals. But the MHS duo was blanked in the next round.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0