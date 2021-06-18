Prep report: Muskies reach semifinals in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Muscatine High School softball team has a chance to win a championship Saturday at the Rogers Sports Complex.

It isn't as illustrious as the one the Muskies hope to contend for next month, but it would be a big shot in the arm heading into the homestretch of the regular season.

Muscatine beat Sioux City Heelan 12-1 in five innings and knocked off Central Springs 9-0 in the quarterfinals Friday at the site of next month's state tournament.

Olivia Harmon, Becca Haag, Avarie Eagle and Brylee Seaman each had two hits for the Muskies (17-2) in the win over Heelan. Eagle homered and drove in three runs. Haag also drove in three runs while Seaman and Kaylynn Salyars each had two RBIs.

It was enough for Bree Seaman, who allowed four hits and struck out seven in the complete game win.

Against Central Springs, a top-10 team in 2A, the Muskies had a four-run fourth and a four-run sixth to bust it open.

Eagle was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. She is hitting .523 with 6 home runs and 38 RBIs this season.

Maura Chalupa spun a two-hit shutout with a dozen strikeouts and just one walk.