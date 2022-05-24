PREP REPORT: Muskies' season meets demise against Bett

The Muscatine High School boys soccer team had its season end Monday evening, falling to Bettendorf in the Class 3A substate tournament at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Bettendorf’s Xavier Potts scored the match’s only goal in the 58th minute to send the No. 14 Bulldogs to the 3A Substate 6 final, where they will take on the fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley Spartans.

The 11th-ranked Muskies end the season with a 13-5 record and see a much-accomplished group of seniors have their MHS careers come to a close.

Senior goaltender Logan Wolf made 13 saves against Bettendorf.

The score from Potts came following a well-placed through ball to the forward from teammate Chase Wakefield.

Muscatine saw a Reece Eberhard corner kick headed into the back of the net 12 minutes prior to the Bulldog goal, but the would-be Muskie score was waved off as a push prior to the goal was called.

Miles Melendez, Grant Bode, Brain Pineda and Scout Schmelzer were all senior starters for the Muskies this season. Melendez and Schmelzer we team captains.

West Liberty advances on Molina goals: The 13th-ranked West Liberty Comets boys soccer team moved past the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks 2-1 in the second round of the Class 1A tournament.

Felipe Molina scored twice in the first half to lead West Liberty (12-3) past the 11-4 Golden Hawks at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

West Liberty is at sixth-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the substate final on Wednesday.

Wildcats squeak past Mediapolis: The Columbus Wildcats scored a 1-0 boys soccer shootout win over the Mediapolis Bulldogs to advance out of the Class 1A Substate semifinals.

There were no goals scored in regulation between Columbus (12-5) and the Bulldogs (13-7) at Mediapolis High School.

Columbus will take on fifth-ranked Burlington Notre Dame in the substate final.

Boys golf

Wapello takes seventh at state: The Wapello Indians placed seventh among eight teams at the Class 1A boys state golf tournament, held at Ames Golf and Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.

The Indians finished with a team score of 754 across both 18-hole rounds. Lake Mills was the 1A champion with a score of 673. East Buchannon was runner-up (689) and Akron-Westfield third (394).

Lake Mills’ Bennett Berger was the top individual with a two-day score of 8-over 150. Tim Castle of Newman Catholic was second four strokes back and AGWSR’s Daniel Stahl third (161).

Wapello’s top individuals were Cooper Garrison, who finished tied for 22nd with a score of 180 and Casey Short’s 189, which placed him 32nd. Zach Harbison’s 192 also placed in the top 35.

Baseball

Muskies split doubleheader against IC Liberty: The Muscatine Muskies took the second game of Monday's twinbill against Iowa City Liberty, 9-5 after dropping the opener 12-1 at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine.

In the win, the Muskies (2-2) scored eight runs in the first inning to cruise past the Lightning (3-4).

Cael Moss and Declan Maher each drove in two for the Muskies in the victory.

Muscatine hosts Washington on Thursday.

Softball

L-M defeats Wapello: A two-run sixth inning proved instrumental for the Class 2A 12th-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons in beating the Wapello Arrows 5-4 in Wapello.

Wapello (0-1) held a 3-2 lead through four innings of play until L-M (1-0) tied it with one in the top of the fifth. The Falcons then took the lead in the sixth while Wapello managed to get one back, but failed to pull even.

Jersey Lessenger and Piper Brant were both 3 for 4 at the plate for L-M. Brant had three RBIs while Lessenger and McKenna Hohenadel each had one.

Morgan Richenberger had an RBI for the Arrows.

Wapello is at Pekin on Thursday. L-M was scheduled to play at Winfield-Mount Union on Tuesday before returning home for Columbus and Highland on Thursday and Friday.

Columbus a winner: The Columbus Wildcats started off the season with a 9-3 home victory over Hillcrest Academy on Monday.

Libby White pitched four innings with five strikeouts against one walk while allowing only one earned run. Lily Coil came on in the fifth in relief and registered six strikeouts and one earned while giving up four hits for Columbus (1-0).

Hillcrest Academy (0-1) only allowed four hits, half of which went to Sera Vela. White, Jocelyn Fulton and Victoria Howell drove in Wildcat runs.

Wilton drops opener: The Class 2A third-ranked Wilton Beavers came up short against eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina in the season opener for both teams in Iowa City.

Regina came out a 7-1 winner over the Beavers.

The Regals' scoring was limited to two innings, but four runs in the second and three more in the fourth were enough to get Wilton.

Leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl was 2 for 3 for the Beavers, who are at Monticello on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0