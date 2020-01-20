Wrestling
Nimely, Deseh take second: Muscatine's Tim Nimely and Togeh Deseh each placed second at Monday's rescheduled J-Hawk Invitational hosted by Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Nimely won his first three matches of the tournament, two by bonus points, before losing in the 170-pound final to Solon's Jax Flynn 12-4. Deseh, competing at 285, had two pins before falling to Fort Madison's Danen Settles 3-1 in the championship bout.
Mason Crabtree (126), Carson Harder (138) and Cedric Castillo (160) each placed third for the Muskies in the 16-team tournament. Connor Beck (152) and Anthony Mathias (182) finished fifth. Muscatine was seventh overall with 136.5 points.
Pleasant Valley won the tournament with 195 points.
Muscatine returns to action Thursday night at Davenport North in a conference triangular with Bettendorf and North.
