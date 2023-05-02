ELDRIDGE — Muscatine High School's top tennis player Ryan Kirkpatrick kept it close against Bettendorf's Robert Matera when they met on April 11.

Kirkpatrick dropped a straight set tussle, 7-5, 6-4, at No. 1 singles.

The rematch was as close Tuesday afternoon, just with a different winner.

Kirkpatrick triumphed over Matera 8-5 in the third-place match in the No. 1 singles bracket during the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships at North Scott High School.

The Muskies placed sixth overall with four points. Pleasant Valley claimed its ninth team title in the last decade and third straight with 26 points.

Kirkpatrick reached the semifinals after Day 1 on Monday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Davenport Central's Jacob Fee. The junior lost in the semis to top-seeded Folu Aekunle of PV 6-1, 6-1.

Muscatine's Trey Ulses teamed with Kirkpatrick at No. 1 doubles and lost their third-place match 8-2 to Bettendorf's tandem of Matera and Jack Reilly. Ulses and Kirkpatrick prevailed 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-5) in the quarters, then lost 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Boys soccer

Muscatine 3, North Fayette Valley 0: Class 3A 16th-ranked Muscatine scored once in the opening half and twice more in the second half to beat North Fayette Valley in a nonconference match at the Tuma Soccer Complex in Marion.

It was the third shutout win of the season for Muskies (7-3). Muscatine travels to seventh-ranked Bettendorf on Thursday before returning home next week to face Clinton on Monday.

Boys track & field

Columbus wins Wildcat Relays: Columbus Community compiled 113 points en route to winning its home relays Monday in Columbus Junction.

Kaden Amigon recorded wins in the 100 (11.06 seconds), 200 (22.73) and long jump (20 feet, 3 inches). He also anchored the Wildcats' 400 relay to victory.

Triston Miller took the 110 hurdles (14.26) and high jump (6-1) along with running a leg on the first-place 400 and shuttle hurdle relays.

Cole Storm (800), Cael Phillips (3,200) and Russel Coil (discus) also had individual wins for the Wildcats.

Wapello's Aiden Muff and Ryan McDonough took the 400 and shot put, Durant's Mason Badtram prevailed in the 400 hurdles and Wilton's Deacon Duffe earned a win in the 1,600.

Girls track & field

Durant edges Wilton: Spurred by two individual hurdles wins from Carlie Jo Fusco and a pair of relay wins, Durant clipped Wilton 89-86 for the title at the Columbus Wildcat Relays on Monday.

Fusco, coming off a fifth-place showing at the Drake Relays in the 400 hurdles, won the 100 hurdles (16 seconds) and 400 hurdles (1:06.92). She also ran a leg on the Wildcats' winning shuttle hurdle relay.

Wilton's Audra Coss swept the three distance events, winning the 800 in 2:49, the 1,500 in 5:51.52 and the 3,000 in 12:26.45. She also anchored the Beavers' winning distance medley relay.

Se Ann Houghton (100) and Catie Hook (200 and long jump) also had individual wins for Wilton.

Wapello's Montana Boline swept the throws while Columbus' Naveiah Garza was first in the high jump.